Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Oct. 30-Nov. 3.

AndMark Eastwood Apartments, LLC to MCG Eastwood TIC I, LLC; MCG Eastwood TIC II, LLC, Pt SW 30-3N-10W, $3,850,000.

Richard Bornemeier; Renee Bornemeier; Bornemeier Revocable Trust to Kevin & Brittany Smith Joint Revocable Trust, 11 Chenal Downs Blvd., Little Rock. L7, Chenal Downs, $1,717,000.

Joey M. Wiggins; Leslie M. Wiggins to Sridhar Reddy Madgula; Shilpa Madgula, 108 Mornay Lane, Little Rock. L4 B115, Chenal Valley, $1,700,000.

Amelia Mosley Russell to Jack Michael Nunnery; Valerie Bailey Nunnery, L26 B85, Chenal Valley, $1,275,000.

Chapman Lee Wyant; Jacqueline O'Wyant to Catherine C. Landrum; Matthew R. Landrum, 6700 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L20 B1, Hollywood, $775,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC to Bridget M. Norton, 3700 Cantrell Road, Apt. 1004, Little Rock. Unit 1004, Riviera HPR, $760,000.

Jonathan Keith Gober to Monique Spillman, 109 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L16 B6, Elmhurst, $750,000.

R. Matthew Vandiver; J. W. Benafield Revocable Trust to Megco Properties, LP, L8 B14, Newton, $750,000.

Samuel Thomas Ford; Bridget Corson Ford to John Trainor Namir; David Jay Namir, 2117 N. Garfield St., Little Rock. L15 B1, Altheimer, $695,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Vuochnea Kry; Lux Chut, 109 Timberland Trail, North Little Rock. L5, Natural Trail Estates, $650,000.

Lindsay Ross Heulitt; Gerald Mark Heulitt to Amelia Russell, 104 Cove Creek Court, Little Rock. L27 B19, Woodlands Edge, $600,000.

Avinash Bgavaraju to William F. Miller, IV; Christina Miller, L13, Edgerstoune Lane, $594,000.

J & R Properties, LLC to Vernita Montgomery, Ls8-11 B20, CO Brack, $499,500.

Barbara Nicole Burnett to Steve Dillard; Lori Bloom, L3 B77, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Martin Schack; William Milam, 14 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock. L35 B1, Woodlands Park, $477,558.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Thomas Neil Wisener; Karyn Bueker Wisener; Wisener Family Revocable Trust, L14 B82, Chenal Valley, $476,000.

Wilbur J. Brown, III to Jonathan Thomas MacDonald; Stacy Marie MacDonald, 25 Calumet Road, Little Rock. L119R, The Ranch, $460,000.

Sarah Gardial; The Cynthia Cole Fisher Trust to Richard Griffiths, 11780 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L56 B1, Walton Heights, $432,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jack A. Moore, 55 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L24 B5, Copper Run Phase IV, $430,177.

Jane C. Gring; The Jane C. Gring Revocable Trust to Chenjuan Zhou, L22 B1, Chevaux Court, $415,000.

Stacey Ann Martin; James Timothy Sutterfield to Duana A. Smith, 9516 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L49, Millers Glen Phase 2, $413,000.

Anna Lisko to Linda Kay Robertson, 114 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L7 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $409,000.

Carolyn Butler; Jerry Butler to Pippa Creek Properties, LLC, 18900 Dwight Little Road, Roland. L51, Sanvest Unrecorded, $405,000.

Wayne Holden; Marsha Holden to Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC, 2600 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock. L1, Bruce Industrial Acres, $400,000.

Kathy Mesko to Cindy Kay Freeman, 17 Briar Patch Court, Little Rock. L8R, Brodie Creek Community, $400,000.

Toney Baker Brasuell; Cris Basuell to Charles M. Hardy, Jr., 4301 Community Cove, Sherwood. L16, Community, $395,000.

Curtis Nathan Crook, Sr. to Cherin Claire Pace, 27 Windy Ridge Court, Maumelle. L8 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $365,000.

Jonathan M. Jacobs; Chelsea N. Jacobs to Steven Grandfield, L10 B2, Pulaski Heights, $355,000.

Michael Ryan Marsh; Kayla Lynn Marsh; Michael and Kayla Marsh Revocable Trust to Tina Mathenia; Thomas Mathenia, 15108 Angus Court, Little Rock. L44R, Lochridge Estates Replat, $350,000.

Eric Dinges to Hallie Caroline Wells, L96, Longlea Manor, $330,000.

Erik Schramm; April Schramm to Katie Cambell; Katie Jo Widger; Paul Campbell, 7620 Geronimo Circle, North Little Rock. L2, Simro, $325,000.

Joshua Pope to Mark Cameron; Katherine Ross, 214 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L3 B5, Elmhurst, $325,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Geoff Lomax, 225 Country Club Pkwy., Unit 42, Maumelle. L18, Isabelle Court Townhomes, $324,900.

Kenneth O. Armbrust to Joshua Shannon, 4513 Valley Brook Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $315,000.

Karalynn Breckon; Richard Alan Breckon to Christopher Dye, 128 Auriel Circle, Maumelle. L1019, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-A, $313,000.

James W. Lagrone; Rebecca J. Lagrone to Community Living, Inc., L296, Edgewater Phase II, $309,900.

Linda Miesner; Linda Miesner Revocable Trust to Raimond Kestutis Jesaitis; Patricia Ellen Jesaitis, 1017 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L15 B11, Hillcrest, $305,000.

Lanny Ray Hickey; The Robin Richard Jones Revocable Trust to Nathan W. Smith, 7012 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. Ls25-27, Shannon Hills East, $300,000.

Kelley D. Johnson; The Kelley Johnson Family Revocable Trust to Robert Matthew Moery; Sara Catherine Moery; Moery Living Trust, 2201 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L24 B6, Altheimer, $295,000.

Cherin Claire Pace to Hang Thi Thu Phan, 2000 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L15 B8, Cherry Creek, $290,000.

Murillo Investments, LLC to Tamron R. Martindale, 4708 N. Vine St., North Little Rock. L42 B54, Park Hill NLR, $290,000.

Clifton Alonzo Conley; Marilyn Denise Conley to Keith Hudson; Kenya Anderson-Hudson, 14415 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock. L1004, Fairway Woods Phase V, $288,500.

Lei Gu; Yifei Chen to Anthonette Barron, 46 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock. L51, Woodridge Estates, $285,000.

David Jacobs; Richard and Joan Perkins Family Trust to Mitchell D. Mayo; Gloria A. Mayo, L21D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $285,000.

Margaret A. Johnston to Cuadrado Investments, LLC, 301 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L13 B2, Elmhurst, $275,000.

Deitrick Greenlaw to Jennifer Link, 2412 S. Chester St., Little Rock. L15 B11, Wat Worthen, $270,000.

John A. Stallings; James G. Ceasar to Stefhanie Buck; Ryan Keith Ary, 157 Sheridan Road, North Little Rock. Ls16-17 B3, Hickory Mountain, $255,000.

Bison Capital 2, LLC to Jonathan M. Ricketts, 38 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L574, Kingwood Place, $250,000.

Duane Alan Smith to Garrett Wade Seal; Kathryn Nykel Seal, 300 Big Indian Drive, Sherwood. L71, Austin Lakes, $249,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Lee M. Coleman, Jr., 204 Sofia Drive, Maumelle. L28, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $242,875.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Joshua Brynjulf Ng, 109 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L3, The Meadows, $239,000.

Venita A. Eve to Benjamin Amos Burns; Jenna Maedean Burns, 4 Foxfire Cove, Jacksonville. L138, Foxwood Phase V, $235,000.

Jonathan Thomas MacDonald; Stacy Marie MacDonald to Andrew Benjamin Dodge, L377, Ludington Heights, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Steven Ndujekwu, 110 Im Drive, Maumelle. L14, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $234,800.

Thomas Blair Lowther to Drake Alexander Pipkins, 11919 Brook Forest Drive, Little Rock. L113, Sandpiper Creek, $233,000.

Glenn Scott Thrower to Brett Galland; Anna Sophia Jackson, 17 Painted Turtle Cove, Little Rock. L77, Turtle Creek, $232,000.

Luis E. Gonzalez to Carson Smith, 11714 Shady Creek Drive, Little Rock. L58 B3, Sandpiper West, $230,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Ramzi Assaf; Eliza Adriana Matache, 105 Wilshire Cove, Jacksonville. L284, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $230,000.

Quentin D. Sereal; Addie S. Sereal to Tierra Razine Sanders; Alexander Louis Sanders, 500 Oneida St., Jacksonville. L47, Northlake Phase I, $229,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kathy L. Sanders, 128 Im Drive, Maumelle. L22, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $226,875.

Blake William Plyler; Hurley Harvey Plyler, Jr.; Debra Ann Plyler to Jami Denise Fisher, 6906 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L32, Shannon Hills East, $225,000.

Douglas L. Bearden; Jacquelyn Bearden to Karac Howington, 3 Stoney Ridge Lane, Maumelle. L94, Stoneledge Phase II, $224,000.

William Cleo Cheek, III to Ferdinand S. Kaczka; Anabelle S. Kaczka, L86, Garden Oaks, $219,000.

Monica Schafer Yager; Richard Yager; The Claire H. Schafer Living Trust to Jennifer Ashton Miller, 2100 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock. L84, Sturbridge Phase II, $215,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Christopher Stevens; Christina Stevens, 5 Raleigh Lane, Alexander. L27, Southern Hills, $215,000.

Glenn Holloway; Mary Stephanie Holloway; The Holloway Living Trust to 24 Home Buyer, LLC, L923, St. Charles, $215,000.

The Porches at Rockwater, LLC to Riverwalk Homes, LLC, Ls36-38, The Gardens at Rockwater Village, $210,000.

Kimberly Easley; Kimberly Disterdick; Jason Christopher Disterdick to Blake Russell, L15 B62, Park Hill NLR $210,000.

Joanne Lee Chambers; The Chambers Living Trust to T3 Homes, LLC, L62, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $210,000.

Gary Wayne Chambers, Sr.; Chambers Revocable Trust to Teresa Lynn Doan, Apt. 803, Andover Square HPR, $208,500.

Edward Green; Krishunya Oates-Green to Brandon Battie, 2320 Birkstone Drive, North Little Rock. L33 B21, Stone Links, $206,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Brandon Loy; Katie Loy, 716 E. Martin St., Jacksonville. L222, Stonewall Phase III-B, $205,000.

Kristen Kaiser Allen; Kristen Allen to Anna Snow, 3318 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. Ls11-12 B34, Park Hill NLR, $204,900.

Ryan Daniel Guyer; Victoria Elizabeth Guyer to Tanisha Pattillo, L7 B26, Indian Hills, $203,000.

Edwin Cromwell Levy; Mary Margaret Levy; Andrew Stewart Levy; Rhoda Anne Levy; Charles Pfeifer Levy; Zenaida C. Levy to Belclaire Realty, Ltd., Ls1-3 & 7-12 B275, Original City of Little Rock, $201,000.

Baseline Realty, LLC to Inocencio Ortega Martinez; Molina Olan Sebastiana, L2R-B, Samson Replat- Texaco/Cloverdale, $200,000.

Ashley N. Caves to Angella E. McCoy, 9615 Herndon Road, Little Rock. L177, Greenwood Acres Phase I, $199,000.

Kimberly Denise Adams; The James Dennis Glover Revocable Trust to Abbie Chapman, 1716 Osceola Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B34, Indian Hills, $197,000.

Lourdes Socorro Paz Reyes to Susan E. McCarn, 5512 Crescent Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B11, Bradford Place, $195,000.

Dwight Wharton; Dennis Major to Caleb Surley, 6608 Granada Drive, Little Rock. L69, Plaza Heights, $195,000.

Smart Framing, LLP to Goodness Bonnet, 616 Grandview St., Sherwood. L8 B8, Grandview, $193,800.

June A. McClellan; Kenneth J. McClellan (dec'd) to Emily Michelle Cole, 30 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L100, Kingspark, $190,000.

Hank Buse; Casey Buse to James Conner, 1000 Regal Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B6, Green Hills, $190,000.

Robert Davis; Rebecca Davis to Lauren Osburne, 1814 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L109, Point West 3rd Phase 2A, $189,100.

Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC to Tanner Walker, 404 S JP Wright Loop Road, Jacksonville. Pt N/2 NW 28-3N-10W, $184,900.

Key Equity Group, LLC to Undrane Tisdale, 11206 Birchwood Drive, Little Rock. L146, Birchwood, $180,000.

Ervin Wayne Wooley to Michael Colvin; Elizabeth Colvin, 2521 Linda Kay Drive, Little Rock. L54R, Sara Lynn Phase II, $173,000.

Southern Office Services, Inc. to Cynthia Washington, 209 N. Hughes St., Little Rock. L1, Plaza Heights, $172,500.

Steven R. O'Connor; Kathy B. O'Connor to Lisa Fletcher, 1615 Northwood Road, North Little Rock. L3 B9, Lakewood, $171,400.

CBL Properties, LLC to Pedro Guzman, Pt E/2 NW NE 19-3N-10W, $170,000.

Lee J. Willingham; Nysia Inet George to Annco Properties, L3 B2, Woodland Hills, $167,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB8, 15503 Chicopee Trail, Little Rock. L9, Chicopee, $166,000.

Mary Steel Douglas to Daniel Harp, 312 Atkins Road, Little Rock. L14 B1, Gibralter Heights, $165,000.

Big Kat Properties, PLLC to YCW Properties, LLC, Ls2-3 B4, Trammell, $165,000.

Jamar Lowe to Sheddrick K. Frierson, 8 Hamby Lane, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 15-1S-12W, $162,650.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC; Quicken Loans to Rocket Mortgage, LLC; Quicken Loans, LLC, L4, Chestnut Ridge, $162,217.

Piero Lopez; Kayla Lopez to Kaitlyn Davis; Anita Louise Milligan, 6002 Glenhaven Place, Sherwood. L146, North Hills No. 2, $162,000.

Alberto Ocampo; Alberto Ocampo DeLaFuente to Gretchen Simmons, L1, Harvey, $156,350.

Mayra McCool to James McCool, L84, North Hills Manor, $154,000.

Victoria Orton to Barbara Jeanette Commons, 1709 Keaton St., Jacksonville. L9 B5, WW Keaton 2nd, $152,000.

David Clausing to Caryn Kinane-Setaro, L7 B2, Park Hill NLR, $151,500.

Mack L. Colvin; Pamela D. Colvin (dec'd) to Martin R. Palacios; Ricardo Garza, Jr., 15 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood. L170, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $150,000.