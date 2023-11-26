Risin’ Bisons





SEARCY -- Gage Price's vertical leap may not blow anyone's mind, but that might've changed after what he did late in Saturday's postseason showdown between Harding and Central Missouri.

The junior broke through the line to block a game-tying extra-point attempt and help the Bisons secure a gripping 35-34 victory over the Mules during the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in front of a packed crowd at First Security Stadium.

Price's swat was just one of many stirring plays in a game chock-full of them. But it was his block that ultimately allowed Harding (12-0) to finally put away a team that refused to fold and reserve a spot in next week's national quarterfinals against Grand Valley (Mich.) State, which used a late touchdown to beat Pittsburg (Kan.) State 24-21 on Saturday.

Central Missouri (11-2), which had won seven consecutive games, trailed 35-21 with less than six minutes to go until storming back behind all-everything quarterback Zach Zebrowski.

The junior threw two touchdown passes to Arkell Smith -- the latter a 6-yarder with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, the Mules, who piled up more than 500 yards of offense, decided to kick the extra point instead of going for a potential go-ahead 2-point conversion.

Price admitted that decision came as a surprise because the Bisons had gotten close on a couple of point-after tries earlier in the game.

"I really thought they were going to go for two and try to call game," Price said. "We were getting ready for that, but then I saw their field goal [unit] going out. The kicker had actually been kicking kind of low, and I just knew I had a good chance.

"The call was 'over right victory,' so we loaded the right side up, and I knew I had big Wes beside me to help me with the guard. Once I felt we'd pushed the guard back, I tried to time it right and put my hands up."

Blake Delacruz carried 34 times for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Chauncey Martin rushed 4 times for 123 yards and 2 scores for Harding, which used its Flexbone offense to rack up 384 yards rushing.

That ground and pound was pivotal in keeping Zebrowski and Central Missouri's quick-strike offense on the sidelines. Still, the junior kept the Mules in contention throughout and finished 34-of-44 passing with 425 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also ran 16 times for 94 yards.

"It's a terrible way to go out," Zebrowski said. "But I don't think there'd be any other way we'd want to go out than together. Just fighting to the last whistle. That's kind of been the motto of our team all year."

Smith ended with 9 catches for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Mules.

Central Missouri scored first in the opening quarter. Zebrowski ended a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Zion Harris with 11:21 left in the quarter.

Harding, though, began churning out yards in chunks. The Bisons responded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Cole Keylon to end a 14-play march that took more than eight minutes off the clock.

After forcing a punt on Central Missouri's second possession, Harding drove 95 yards in 16 snaps and moved ahead after a 1-yard touchdown by Delacruz. But the biggest play came earlier in the drive when Zach Strickland completed a 26-yard pass to Ty Dugger on a fake punt.

The Mules were able to re-ignite things moments later. Zebrowski guided Central Missouri 87 yards in less than three minutes and found Smith for a 4-yard score with 3:17 left in the second quarter.

Harding again matched that score when Martin ran untouched for a 38-yard touchdown that gave the Bisons a 21-14 lead at halftime.

But in a game that featured teams with high-powered offenses, it was a defensive stand that completely changed the complexion of it.

Harding got the ball first to start the second half but turned it over on downs after being stopped at the Mules' 22. Central Missouri then drove 77 yards to set up a first-and-goal situation at the Bisons' 1.

However, the Mules didn't gain anything on three plays, and Zebrowski threw an incomplete pass on fourth down. Three plays afterward, Martin ran 89 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to give Harding its first two-touchdown advantage.

"That goal-line stand was unbelievable," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "To keep those guys out just made such a statement about character and perseverance. As long as there are a few inches left, we're going to keep on battling."

Martin's long score was followed by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Zebrowski to Michael Fitzgerald with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Harding would put together another 16-play march and re-establish its 14-point lead on a 12-yard run by Delacruz at the 6:52 mark of the fourth quarter.

Central Missouri rallied but saw its comeback attempt knocked away by Price.

"It's just a 32, but it's not as good as a lot of people," Price said of his vertical leap in inches. "I think it's all about timing, though. We watch film, and we take special teams very serious. We know the kicking game is more important than any side of the ball, and we've being doing a great job this year."

The job for the Bisons isn't done just yet. Harding will host the Lakers, who've won four national titles since 2001, on Dec. 2. Game time has yet to be determined, but Simmons and his team plan on enjoying their most recent win, at least a little while.

"It was an instant classic," he said. "I was just really, really proud of the way the guys battled, just an amazing play there late by Gage Price, blocking that extra point. I'm disappointed a little bit in how many times we gave [Central Missouri] chances because I felt like we had chances to put the game away there in the fourth quarter, and we didn't do it.

"And when you let a great opponent, a great offense hang around that many times, it doesn't work out good for you a lot of times. But I'm just crazy proud of my guys."





Harding running back Chauncey Martin (middle) outruns the Central Missouri defense Saturday to score a touchdown during the Bisons’ 35-34 victory at First Security Stadium in Searcy. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1126hucm/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









