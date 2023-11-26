Scientific advances

Eight Arkansans whose careers involve science, technology, engineering or mathematics were honored Nov. 7 at Spark! -- the signature event benefiting the Museum of Discovery.

The evening at the museum included buffet and cocktail stations positioned at different locations in the building. Guests were free to try out the hands-on exhibits and mingle with the Spark stars.

The honorees were Rachel Furman, senior environmental manager at L'Oreal; Jeston George, founder of Apptegy; Michael Hansberry, a vice president at Baldwin Shell; Grady Harvell, president of AFCO Steel; Andrew Kimichik, construction superintendent at Kiewit Corp.; Dr. Yara Robertson, medical director of surgery at CARTI; Dr. Burke Soffe, founding dean of Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine; and Errin Stanger, director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

Former Spark stars Keli Wylie and Tad Bohannon co-chaired the event.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal