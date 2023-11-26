Scores

Today at 3:09 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

Saturday's scores

Boys

Brinkley 78, South Side Bee Branch 72

Rogers 73, West Plains, Mo. 58

West Memphis 69, Normandy, Mo. 52

Battle of the Rock

Little Rock

Madison (Miss.) Central 59,

Little Rock Southwest 56

Benton 67, Mills 53

Dandy Dozen

Little Rock

Russellville 74, Jacksonville 48

Memphis East 62, eStem 54

Yazoo City, Miss. 56,

Bossier City (La.) Parkway 31

Rumble on the Ridge

Forrest City

Pine Bluff 64, Memphis Central 47

Jonesboro 52, Lavergne, Tenn. 46

West Memphis Christian 69,

Memphis Mitchell 40

DeSoto (Miss.) Central 59,

Forrest City 55

Girls

Dardanelle 64, Brinkley 10

Dandy Dozen

Little Rock

Earle 55, Jacksonville 26

OKC Classen 58, Bryant 47

Little Rock Central 63, Tupelo, Miss. 47

Parkway, La. 45, Germantown, Tenn. 37

Rumble on the Ridge

Forrest City

North Little Rock 58, Forrest City 48

West Memphis 53,

Olive Branch, Miss. 35