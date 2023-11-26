Saturday's scores
Boys
Brinkley 78, South Side Bee Branch 72
Rogers 73, West Plains, Mo. 58
West Memphis 69, Normandy, Mo. 52
Battle of the Rock
Little Rock
Madison (Miss.) Central 59,
Little Rock Southwest 56
Benton 67, Mills 53
Dandy Dozen
Little Rock
Russellville 74, Jacksonville 48
Memphis East 62, eStem 54
Yazoo City, Miss. 56,
Bossier City (La.) Parkway 31
Rumble on the Ridge
Forrest City
Pine Bluff 64, Memphis Central 47
Jonesboro 52, Lavergne, Tenn. 46
West Memphis Christian 69,
Memphis Mitchell 40
DeSoto (Miss.) Central 59,
Forrest City 55
Girls
Dardanelle 64, Brinkley 10
Dandy Dozen
Little Rock
Earle 55, Jacksonville 26
OKC Classen 58, Bryant 47
Little Rock Central 63, Tupelo, Miss. 47
Parkway, La. 45, Germantown, Tenn. 37
Rumble on the Ridge
Forrest City
North Little Rock 58, Forrest City 48
West Memphis 53,
Olive Branch, Miss. 35