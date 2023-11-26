Slow start spells end for ASU

Arkansas State dug itself an early 28-0 hole and was unable to overcome the deficit as its late comeback effort fell short in a 35-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday afternoon at Huntington, W.Va.

With the victory, Marshall (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) picked up its sixth win of the season to become bowl-eligible. Thundering Herd quarterback Cam Fancher completed 16 of 22 passes for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Fancher also rushed for 100 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Ethan Payne finishing with 113 yards on 19 carries. As a team, Marshall rolled up 493 total yards against the Red Wolves' defense.

ASU (6-6, 4-4) punted three times and turned the ball over twice on its first five possessions. Marshall scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions to jump out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

"I'm proud of the way they competed at the end, but I didn't like the way we started the game," ASU Coach Butch Jones said in a radio interview following the game. "We gave up eight explosive plays defensively. We turned the football over twice offensively. When you look at critical down execution, that's really what it comes down to."

Marshall got its first points on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Fancher to Charles Montgomery with 8:05 left in the first quarter. The Thundering Herd covered 70 yards on four plays in 1:32.

With 1:28 left in the opening quarter, Montgomery got into the end zone for the second time on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Fancher to push the lead to 14-0. Montgomery finished with 4 receptions for 51 yards and 2 scores.

The offensive explosion continued early in the second quarter for Marshall as Fancher scored his first rushing touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0 with 11:31 left in the first half.

"We didn't do a good job of containing the quarterback," Jones said of Fancher. "It's the first time he has played in four or five weeks. We didn't do a good job of containing him and that's the difference."

The lead ballooned to 28-0 with 6:15 left in the first half when Fancher connected with Caleb McMillan for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Facing the four-touchdown deficit, the Red Wolves finally pushed back and responded with a touchdown just before halftime.

Ja'Quez Cross capped a five-play, 62-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 28-7 with a 1:19 left in the first half.

The offensive struggles continued for ASU as the second half began. For the game, the Red Wolves only converted on 3 of 14 third-down attempts. They also committed seven penalties that accounted for 89 yards.

"Right around our average third down was third and 7 or more," Jones said. "You can't have that. Every play builds upon each other. When you drop the ball on offense. When you change field position for your defense. When you have a personal foul. All those things add up."

Fancher accounted for his fifth touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:58 left in the third quarter to build the Marshall lead to 35-7. The touchdown was set up by Payne's 64-yard run to the Red Wolves' 3 on the first play of the drive.

ASU was finally able to generate some momentum when Courtney Jackson returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown to cut the Thundering Herd lead to 35-14 with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

Following a fumble by Fancher in the fourth quarter, Jackson reached the end zone again on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Raynor to make the score 35-21 with 2:54 left in the game.

Injuries were also an issue for ASU with a number of players unable to play, including running back Zak Wallace. Starting center Jacob Bayer also missed the game due to undisclosed reasons, causing a shuffle along the offensive line.

With those key offensive players out, the Red Wolves were only able to gain 42 yards rushing. ASU defensive backs Trevian Thomas and Justin Hodges were also forced to miss the first half due to targeting penalties they committed in the second half last week's win over Texas State.

With a group of talented pass rushers, the Marshall defense was able to contain Raynor most of the game and sacked him three times. Raynor passed for 263 yards on 19 of 38 completions with a touchdown and an interception.

"Hopefully for the young players, they learn as we go," Jones said. "It all starts in our preparation. We got one game left and we got a lot of things to get better at. But we get an opportunity to get better because we are furthering our season and we got to keep that in perspective as we move forward."