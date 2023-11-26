State police seek information after hit-and-run causes fatality in Pulaski County

The Arkansas State Police is seeking public assistance in gathering information about a Nov. 11 fatality that occurred as a result of a hit-and-run in Pulaski County near Sweet Home.

Quinton Lee Handy, 57, was killed around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 8102 Highway 365 South.

According to a witnesses, Handy was struck by a small, four-door sedan.

The driver returned to the scene, spoke to witnesses and then left.

Anyone with information about this incident should call ASP Troop A Dispatch at (501) 618-8100.