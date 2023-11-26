BASKETBALL

HSU women win at home

The Henderson State University women's team (4-2) held off a late Texas Woman's University rally Saturday for a 71-69 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Trailing 51-44 at the start of the fourth quarter, Texas Woman's used a 6-0 run to tie the game at 53-53. Brynlee Huggins converted a four-point play, then hit a three-pointer and a layup to put Henderson State ahead 64-55. The Pioneers then went on an 8-0 run to trail 64-63. Ashley Farrar hit four free throws to maintain a slim lead for the Reddies, but the Pioneers tied the game 69-69 with nine seconds left. A last-second foul by Texas Woman's put Farrar back to the free-throw line, where she made both shots to seal the victory.

Farrar went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points for the Reddies. Huggins went 3 for 3 from the three-point line to score 14 points, while JJ Eddens and Tori Gittens added 12 points each. Eddens also led HSU with 11 rebounds.

UAM women rally in second half

Tied 25-25 at halftime, the University of Arkansas-Monticello women outscored the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith 35-28 in the second half -- including 19-14 in the fourth quarter -- to pull away for a 61-53 victory Saturday at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

The Cotton Blossoms (5-2) shot just 32.9% from the floor, including 11.5% (3 of 26) from the three-point line, but outrebounded the Lions 45-33 and scored 21 second-chance points. UAM also turned 23 UAFS turnovers into 26 points and scored 16 fast break points.

Arkansas-Monticello's Bailey Harris led all scorers with 19 points and had a game-high 16 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive glass. Alindsey Long added 12 points for the Cotton Blossoms and Alyssia Thorne chipped in with 10. Baylee Fincher led the Lions (2-4) with 12 points.

OBU women lose in Texas

Joey Babel scored 13 points off the bench Saturday for the Ouachita Baptsit University women (2-2), but the Tigers fell 54-47 to Texas-Tyler (4-3) at the Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler, Texas.

The Tigers shot 30% from the floor and 20% from the three-point line. OBU outrebounded Texas-Tyler 35-28 and held an 18-6 scoring advantage in the lane. Texas-Tyler countered that by shooting 50% from the three-point line and by turning 22 OBU turnovers into 15 points.

Babel was the only OBU player with 10 or more points. Montse Gutierrez and Brooklyn Palmer led Texas-Tyler with 10 points each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services