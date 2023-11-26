Tide bounces back after suffering loss

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- Mark Sears scored 27 points, Aaron Estrada added 22 and No. 17 Alabama followed its first loss with a 99-91 victory over Oregon on Saturday in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Those two were among four Alabama players scoring 10 or more points in a mid-afternoon game after the Crimson Tide's 92-81 loss to Ohio State on Friday night.

The Crimson Tide expanded an eight-point halftime lead with a 15-5 surge, capped by Estrada's three-pointer with 9:28 remaining, for a 78-61 lead. Alabama led by as much as 18 before Oregon got within six points with 2:46 left, but couldn't get closer.

"It was good to come out of here with a win," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We didn't play our best basketball against Ohio State and they did a great job. I challenged our guys to be better on defense and I thought we played a lot harder.

"We played two high-major opponents that kind of exposed some deficiencies on defense and we've got to get better at that in coming weeks."

The game at Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State College was the first meeting between these teams in seven years. Jermaine Couisnard led Oregon with 24 points.

The game's fast pace led to the teams combining for 12 fouls in the first six minutes of the second half. Both teams were in the bonus with 11:41 remaining.

Alabama led 47-39 after a first half where both teams went on runs. Oregon led 17-10 before Alabama went on a 20-5 surge to take an eight-point lead with 7:01 left on Grant Nelson's finish inside.

"For a team that is really banged up and has a lot of injuries, Oregon did a great job hanging in there with us, and never let it get too far away," Oats said.

The Ducks came back with a 15-6 push, before the Crimson Tide answered with an 11-2 run where four players scored. Sears led Alabama with 13 first-half points. Couisnard had 16 for Oregon.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In women's Top 25 action Saturday, Gabriela Jaquez scored 23 points and Londynn Jones had 21 as No. 2 UCLA beat Niagara 97-46 at the Cayman Islands Classic. Angela Dugalic added 14 points and had seven rebounds for the Bruins (6-0), who scored the game's first 23 points a day after beating No. 6 UConn 78-67. ... River Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 North Carolina State beat a team ranked in the top 3 of the AP poll for the second time this month, topping No. 3 Colorado 78-60 at the Paradise Jam on Saturday. Baldwin scored 16 points in the first half as the Wolfpack (7-0) pulled ahead by as many as 27 en route to their second signature win of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 2 UConn 92-81 on Nov. 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffaloes (6-1) with 20 points and Frida Formann scored 14. ... Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, Coach Lisa Bluder got her 500th victory at Iowa and the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes had no trouble on the way to beating Florida Gulf Coast 100-62 in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa (6-1) set a school record with 20 three-pointers. The Hawkeyes will get a rematch with Kansas State for the tournament title tonight; the Wildcats won in Iowa City on Nov. 16, topping the Hawkeyes for the second consecutive season. ... Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Aubrey Griffin added 20 as No. 6 UConn beat Kansas 71-63 at the Cayman Islands Classic. Griffin grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and Nika Muhl had six assists for the Huskies (4-2). ... No. 7 LSU won again without Angel Reese, using a terrific performance by Aneesah Morrow to beat Virginia 76-73 in the Cayman Islands Classic. Reese has missed four consecutive games, and there has been no word from the Tigers on when the All-American will return. She did not travel with the team to the Cayman Islands. Morrow had 37 points and 16 rebounds . The DePaul transfer had 28 points and 10 boards in Friday's 99-65 victory over Niagara. ... Georgia Amoore scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 18 and No. 9 Virginia Tech topped Tulane 76-70 at the Cayman Islands Classic. Olivia Summiel had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies (5-1). Amoore was 9 for 16 from the floor. She also had seven assists and five rebounds. ... Gisela Sanchez scored 15 points off the bench, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and No. 16 Kansas State defeat No. 18 North Carolina 63-56 in a battle of unbeaten teams at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Wildcats (6-0) made 8 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and were 15 of 20 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Tar Heels (5-1). Serena Sundell had 16 points for Kansas State and Lee had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Deja Kelly led the Tar Heels with 14 points. ... Jasmine Powell came off the bench to score 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and No. 19 Tennessee rallied past No. 22 Oklahoma 76-73 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Powell's three-point play with 6:08 to play put the Lady Vols on top 61-59, their first lead since late in the first quarter. Destiny Wells scored the next five points for Tennessee and then Powell scored the last 10 points, including a pair of clutch three-pointers. Powell's three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer made it 71-64 with 2:05 to play. The Sooners clawed back within two before she drilled another with 21 seconds remaining. ... Olivia Cochran had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kiki Jefferson added 19 points and No. 20 Louisville dominated the fourth quarter against Liberty for a 72-63 victory. Down six entering the fourth, the Cardinals (5-1) opened with a 16-1 run. Nina Rickards added 12 points and seven rebounds for Louisville. Bella Smuda led the Flames (2-4) with 17 points and nine rebounds. ... Sara Scalia made five three-pointers and scored 28 points, Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 21 Indiana beat Princeton 72-63 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Holmes became the second player in program history to reach 2,000 career points. She's trailing Tyra Buss' mark of 2,364 points from 2014-18. Kaitlyn Chen scored 16 points for Princeton (4-2). Yarden Garzon, who scored a career-high 23 points in a 71-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday, scored eight points for the Hoosiers (5-1). ... Bailey Butler had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals as Green Bay beat Washington State 59-48 in the Cancun Challenge. It was the second win this season over an AP Top 25 foe for the Phoenix (4-2), who beat No. 22 Creighton 65-53 before heading to Mexico. The loss ended the best start for the Cougars (7-1) since the 1978-79 team went 10-0. With their worst shooting game of the season (35%), they were held 29 points below their average.