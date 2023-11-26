Trojans recover in OT, take win

The Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team ended its four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, picking up a 84-82 overtime victory over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Tulsa's Carlous Williams hit a 17-foot jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Golden Hurricane then led 80-76 in overtime before the Trojans rallied. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson hit two free throws to give UALR an 81-80 lead and Cougar Downing's three-pointer with 22 seconds left stretched the margin to 84-80. The Trojans held on from that point.

With its leading scorer in Khalen Robinson unable to play due to a knee injury suffered in Wednesday's loss to Georgia State, UALR had a number of players step up.

South Florida transfer guard Jamir Chaplin had his best game as a Trojan, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds. His energy around the basket provided a major lift for a team that has struggled rebounding.

"I crash relentlessly," Chaplin said of rebounding prowess. "I try to get putbacks, try to get second-chance shots. I know if my shooters aren't hitting, of course my points are going to come off the rebounds."

UALR got off to a quick start, taking a 14-8 lead at the 14:50 mark of the first half on a layup by Chaplin who scored 13 points in the first half.

Freshman Creed Williamson also provided a spark for the Trojans in the first half, coming off the bench and scoring six points while making all three of his field-goal attempts. Williamson brought a physical presence to the game in his 26 minutes played off the bench.

While Tulsa never had a lead in the first half, the Hurricane kept it close and were only down 41-39 at halftime. Tyshawn Archie led the way for Tulsa with 12 points off the bench in the first 20 minutes. Archie would finish as the high scorer for Tulsa with 17 points.

Tulsa started the second half hot, going on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead at 46-41 before the Trojans settled in.

Archie stole a UALR pass and went down for a dunk to tie the game at 56-56 with 12:48 left in the contest. Just 21 seconds later, Chaplin beat his defender to the baseline and threw down a dunk of his own to stem the Hurricane momentum.

In a game that saw 15 ties and 12 lead changes, both teams exchanged blows down the stretch as the game moved into the final minutes.

Trailing 68-67, Cougar Downing gave the lead back to the Trojans at 70-68 on a three-pointer with 3:04 remaining

Bradley Douglas stole a Tulsa pass on the next possession and DeAntoni Gordon was able to convert a layup on an offensive rebound to push the lead to 72-68 with 2:34 left. Despite being outrebounded by Tulsa, UALR Coach Darrell Walker said he was relatively pleased with his team's effort on the boards.

"We still got outrebounded 44-41," he said. "I'm not jumping around like I'm happy about it, but I'm not totally disappointed because we had 13 offensive rebounds of our own. So we went to the basket ourselves and got some second shots. We took care of the ball with only 10 turnovers and had 15 assists."

While UALR had the momentum with a four-point lead following the putback from Gordon, the Hurricane came up with several critical defensive stops in the final minutes and a made layup by P.J. Haggerty with 1:04 left tied the game at 74-74.

Following a miss from Gordon, Tulsa got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Haggerty was fouled by Gordon on his way to the rim on a backdoor cut and went to the line with 9.7 seconds left.

Haggerty missed both free throws and Chaplin collected his 14th rebound of the game. Douglas took the ball up the court and nailed a stepback jump shot with 1.9 seconds left to give UALR a 76-74 lead in what appeared to be the game-winner.

But Tulsa proceeded to throw a full-court pass that was deflected out of bounds off the Trojans on the opposite baseline. With 1.5 seconds left and the ball under their own basket, the Hurricane were able to get a look for Carlous Williams, who drained the jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Tulsa jumped out to a 80-76 in the extra session before Douglas made a three-pointer with 2:58 left to pull the Trojans to within 80-79. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson made two free throws with 1:40 in overtime to give the lead back to UALR at 81-80.

Isaiah Barnes collected a rebound for Tulsa off a miss by Downing with 49 seconds left, but Chaplin poked the ball away and Williamson retrieved it to give possession back to the Trojans.

After working the clock down, Downing hit a shot from behind the arc with 22 seconds left to give UALR a two-possession lead at 84-80. Cobe Williams drove the lane for Tulsa and cut the lead to 84-82 on a layup with 11 seconds left.

Douglas then missed the front end of a 1 of 1, leaving the door open for Tulsa. But Cobe Williams could not convert on a difficult layup attempt at the buzzer and the Trojans escaped with the narrow victory.

"I thought my team really played hard," Walker said. "We pretty much guarded, defended and didn't fold. We found a way to not get our heads down in overtime and to go ahead and win the game."

STATE DIVISION I WOMEN

No. 24 Ole Miss 58, UALR 45

OXFORD, Miss. -- Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins scored 11 points apiece and No. 24 Ole Miss pulled away from Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

After five quick points by Mesi Triplett, including a three-point play, the Trojans trailed just 38-36 a minute into the fourth quarter. It was still a two-point game with less than 7 minutes to go when Davis scored five points and Tyia Singleton hit a three-pointer for a 50-40 lead.

Triplett ended the drought with a layup with 3:34 to go but the Rebel defense kept the pressure on and they pulled away.

Ole Miss (6-1) made 6 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws while UALR was 6 of 17 with one free throw in the fourth quarter. The Rebels ended 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the field and 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Faith Lee had 16 points for the Trojans (0-5) and Jayla Brooks added 10. They made just 1 of 8 three-pointers and shot 36% and were only 6 of 7 from the foul line.

UALR will face Central Arkansas in its next game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

No. 25 Miss. State 77, UAPB 68

KATY, Texas -- Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 points, Erynn Barnum added a double-double and No. 25 Mississippi State held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday in the Van Chancellor Classic.

The Golden Lions (1-4) trailed by 10 at halftime but were only down three with less than 8 minutes to play before a late 6-0 burst gave the Bulldogs (7-0) a 75-63 lead with 1:12 to play.

Debreasha Powe had 15 points with four three-pointers and Lauren Park-Lane scored 12 with 8 assists for Mississippi State. Barnum had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Zaay Green had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for the Golden Lions and Coriah Beck added 13 points.

Mississippi State ended up with 24 second-chance points.

The Golden Lions led most of the first quarter before Mjracle Shepherd's layup just before the buzzer tied it at 20.

UAPB plays another game in the Van Chancellor Classic against Clemson at 3:15 today in Katy, Texas.

Nevada 67, Central Arkansas 65 (OT)

Despite a hot-shooting first half, the University of Central Arkansas lost its lead Saturday afternoon and fell in overtime to Nevada at the Denver Classic.

In the first half, the Sugar Bears (3-3) made 5 of 11 three-pointers to take a 35-29 lead into the break.

In the second half, their shooters went cold, making just 2 of 8 shots from three-point range. Nevada (4-2) outscored UCA 28-22 in the second half.

Nevada tied the game 57-57 with 2:46 left before both teams finished the game scoreless and headed to overtime.

With 1 second remaining in overtime, Claire Jacobs hit the game-winning jump shot to give Nevada a 67-65 lead.

Kinley Fisher led UCA with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Leah Mafua scored 12 points and Randrea Wright scored 10 points.

Nevada was led by Jacobs' 18 points and Lexie Givens' 16 points.

STATE DIVISION I MEN

Eastern Michigan 74, Central Arkansas 71

For the third time this season, the University of Central Arkansas lost a one-score game Saturday afternoon at the Farris Center in Conway.

Tyson Acuff hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds remaining to give Eastern Michigan (4-2) a 74-68 lead. Carl Daughtery Jr. responded with three made free throws, but UCA (1-6) missed two shots within the final 13 seconds to fall one possession short.

Acuff led Eastern Michigan with 23 points. Arne Osojnik was close behind with 20 points and Yusuf Jihan added 12.

Daughtery continued his hot streak for the depleted Bears by breaking his career-high scoring mark for the second time this season with 24 points on 7 of 13 shooting while 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

Javion Guy-Kin (14), Masai Olowokere (12) and Elias Cato (11) all reached double figures scoring.

There were 16 lead changes and the game tied 10 times before being decided.

ARKANSAS STATE 75, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALEY 58

The Arkansas State men used a big first half to breeze past Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night in their second and final game at the Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Red Wolves used a balanced offensive attack with Freddy Hicks leading the way with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Dyondre Dominguez recorded 11 points and 15 rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson also scored 12 points off the bench.

ASU outscored the Vaqueros 51-17 in the first half on 51.5% shooting from the field. The Red Wolves shot 52.9% (9 of 17) on three-point attempts.

The Vaqueros played much better in the second half, outscoring ASU 41-24. J.J. Howard led the way with a career-high 16 points. Daylen Williams and Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 11 points each.