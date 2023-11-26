Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sullivan; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sullivan; Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

