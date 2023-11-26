UAM Rodeo team ropes first, second at SAU

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Rodeo team showcased its growth and potential during performances at the recent Southern Arkansas University Rodeo in Magnolia.

Under the guidance of Coach Rusty Jones, the team is demonstrating its ability to compete at a high level.

Senior Cole Skender reinforced his reputation as a bull-riding force, securing first place in the long round with a score of 84.

“I had a good bull the first round and did my job,” Skender said. “I let the second one slip by me, but there’s still a lot of bull riding left in the season, and I feel as healthy as ever.” The men’s team tied for seventh place overall (160 points). UAM’s Kody Boatright and his roping partner, Kole Lindsey of Arkansas Tech University, qualified for the short round with a time of 11.9 seconds. Their overall performance earned them fifth place in both the short round and the average. Boatright’s contributions added 40 UAM team points.

Boatright reflected on his performance.

“After getting beat out in the calf roping, I just stayed faithful and trusted myself and my partner to clean it up on the back side so we can make the short round,” Boatright said.

Freshman Graysun Tice competed in barrel racing, delivering consistent performances. She scored 16.53 in the long round and 16.38 in the short round, resulting in an average of 32.91, securing her second place in both rounds and the average.

Tice collected 150 points for UAM with her performance. While Tice was narrowly edged out by the same competitor in both rounds, Jones praised her performance, acknowledging the competitor’s talent and expressing his confidence in Tice’s ability to excel at the nationals. Tice placed third-place in the Ozark Regional Standings.

“My horse BB and I have previously excelled in prestigious events. We have qualified for the American Semi-Finals together a few times, so I knew we could both handle the pressure. I still get nervous like I’m sure everyone does, and I just have to remind myself that God gave me this passion for a purpose, and all I have to do is ride like I know how to, and my horse and God will handle the rest for me,” she said.

Jones expressed optimism about his team’s growth and potential, highlighting the contributions of several members who stepped out of their comfort zones and excelled in unfamiliar events. He emphasized the team’s youth and talent.

“We’re young, but we’re talented,” Jones said. “I’m extremely optimistic about where we’re headed. I have a great group of young kids who are student-athletes. We’re going to get them lined up, and they’re going to do big things.” With four rodeos out of 10 completed, the UAM Rodeo team is on track for a promising season. Tice’s performance has placed her in third place in the Ozark Region standings. Skender’s bull riding prowess has earned him fourth place in the region’s bull riding standings, while Boatright holds seventh place in calf roping and 15th place in team roping.

Jones has confidence in his team’s ability to send multiple riders to the college finals.

“So, we’re on track to take several kids to the college finals. We have some kids that will get fired up, and we could take a few more with us,” he said.

With the top three performers in each event qualifying for the top college finals at the end of the year, the UAM Rodeo team is well-positioned to make another appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Lon Tegels is with the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Freshman Graysun Tice showed off her skills Nov. 3 at the Southern Arkansas University Rodeo. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)





