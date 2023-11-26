UAPB turns focus to offseason, recruiting

After finishing the football season on a high note, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff can now begin preparing for 2024.

First-year head coach Alonzo Hampton said winning gives a team a good feeling heading into its next game, which, for UAPB, won’t be until next year.

“So we get a chance to bottle up all these good feelings,” Hampton said. “So now, we gotta finish class the next couple of weeks. Finals, knock those out. Come back, and now we gotta head into January, get into the weight room. Gotta get bigger, gotta get faster, gotta get stronger and we gotta recruit some really good players to come in here.” UAPB must replace 18 seniors, as well as a handful of players who have already declared for the transfer portal. Wide receiver Chrysten Cochran, tight end Matthew Moses and defensive ends Rocky Jack and Marcus Flemming have declared their intentions to transfer on social media as of Tuesday afternoon.

On offense, Hampton emphasized that the Golden Lions need to improve on the offensive line and at receiver. On defense, he praised players such as linebacker Roco Dozier and defensive end Anas Luqman, who missed most of the season with a sprained MCL, but said UAPB needs more players to help them.

Hampton said no matter who returns and who leaves, UAPB wants to improve everywhere.

“The places that I’ve been, we always had one motto,” Hampton said. “We’re going to recruit guys to come take your position. It ain’t no ifs, ands and buts. We’re going to look at everything in our program from the coaches to the players to the support staff. How can we get better?” Although Hampton did not specifically address the quarterback position in Monday’s press conference, how the Golden Lions handle that position this offseason will be something to watch. Three players started this year. All had times they succeeded and times they struggled.

Mekhi Hagens played every snap in UAPB’s season-ending victory at Texas Southern, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for one. Over the course of the season, he completed 45.3% of his passes and was the only quarterback to throw more interceptions, 4, than touchdowns, 3.

Jalen Macon completed 66.3% of his passes and threw four touchdowns to one interception, though the offense scored a combined 3 points in the first three halves of football after Hampton named him the starter before the Southern game. Chancellor Edwards completed 55.8% of his passes, with four touchdowns and three picks, and gave the offense a boost when he made his season debut against Mississippi Valley State but struggled later.

Whatever the Golden Lions do in recruiting, Hampton said he is excited for the opportunity to coach this program and likes the direction it is headed.

“I think we’re on the right track,” Hampton said. “We’ve gotta go out and recruit some really good football players, so we’re excited about that. Recruiting is like brushing your teeth. The minute you stop, you start to look bad. So I want to think I’ve got a pretty good set of teeth.” UAPB is scheduled to begin the 2024 season Aug. 31 against the University of Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.



