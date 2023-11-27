Arkansas Baptist to face UAPB in dad-son duel

Father and son will go head-to-head tonight in H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team is set to host Arkansas Baptist College at 7 p.m. in a game that will be personal for the head coaches.

UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman will coach against his father, Eric Bozeman, who is the head coach of the Buffaloes. This will be the second time the two face one another.

Arkansas Baptist (3-5) hired the elder Bozeman ahead of last season. Father and son met Dec. 3, 2022, in Pine Bluff, with the son prevailing as UAPB topped Arkansas Baptist 59-41.

Both teams are looking to recover from recent skids. The Golden Lions (3-4) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while Arkansas Baptist has lost five straight and is set for its only Division I matchup this season. The Buffaloes play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

UAPB is coming off an 0-2 road trip with losses at Minnesota and Ball State in the Golden Lions' lowest-scoring efforts of the young season. Graduate guard Rashad Williams led the way offensively, scoring 37 points over the two games. He was the only Golden Lions to reach double digits in both. Graduate guard Joe French scored 34 points, but 29 came against Ball State.

This game should give the Golden Lions a chance to get back on track. UAPB exceeded 110 points in each of its two games against non-Division I foes so far this season.

Junior guard Nate Braden leads the Buffaloes with 15 points per game. Fellow junior Jabez Sims is averaging 12 points in the six games he has played.

UAPB needs a good performance in this game to build momentum ahead of a stretch of four straight road games against major conference foes. After today, UAPB will play just one more home game during nonconference play, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 against Ecclesia College.