Bridge in Conway County closed for repairs

A rusted and decayed structural support beam has resulted in the closure of a bridge along Arkansas 92 in Conway County, transportation officials announced.

Repairs to the Hogans Creek Bridge are expected to begin this week and will last anywhere from three to four weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The bridge is about 2 miles east of Center Ridge.

The decaying beam was discovered during a "routine inspection" early last week, Transportation Department spokesman Ellen Coulter said.

"We noticed some rust and decay on one of the beams, so we have to cut out the bad part and weld in a new part to replace it," she said.

A detour has been established for emergency vehicles, according to the Transportation Department.

Motorists who travel west along Arkansas 92 through Center Ridge are encouraged to take U.S. 65 north from Bee Branch in Van Buren County to Choctaw and take Arkansas 9 to Center Ridge. Motorists traveling east will take the same route in reverse.

Message boards are in place at the corner of Arkansas 92 and U.S. 65 notifying motorists of the closed bridge ahead.

Local motorists will still have access to Arkansas 92, but they won't be able to cross Hogans Creek without taking a detour, according to the Transportation Department. Signs are posted 11 miles from the bridge and additional signs are posted 4 miles from it.

Signs are also placed in the middle of the street about a quarter of a mile from each end of the bridge.

On Friday, the Transportation Department had an aerial lift parked along the south side of the bridge. Rust could be seen where two support beams meet above one of the concrete vertical support structures.

The bridge was built in 1969. Coulter said the repair work to the beam should keep the entire bridge in operation longer than originally planned.

In other bridge-closure news, the northbound outside lane of South Arch Street in Little Rock is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for a routine bridge inspection, according to the Transportation Department.

The inspection will take place south of West 34th Street, transportation officials said.