Getting it straight

Globally, about one-third of food is wasted. In the United States, it's even higher, at 40%, according to the Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic. The U.S. spends about $218 billion each year growing and producing food that is wasted. About 63 million tons goes to waste, including 52.4 million tons that ends up in landfills and 10 million tons never harvested from farms. A wire service story in Sunday's edition covering ways food waste is being handled erroneously reported the amount wasted by the United States.