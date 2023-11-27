Hamas lets go 17 hostages in 3rd exchange

NANTUCKET, Mass. -- The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third exchange under a four-day truce that the U.S. said it hoped would be extended. In turn, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed, was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war.

"Thank God she's home," Biden told reporters. "I wish I were there to hold her."

Abigail has dual Israeli-U.S. citizenship, and Biden said she was "safely in Israel." She was the first U.S. hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire. Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail's condition. The White House said later that the president spoke by telephone with members of the girl's family in the United States and Israel. He also spoke with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas militants stormed Abigail's kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents. She ran to a neighbor's home for shelter, and the Brodutch family -- mother Hagar and her three children -- took Abigail in as the rampage raged. Then all five disappeared and were later confirmed to be captives. They were among the more than 200 people taken to Gaza in the attack that touched off the war. Abigail had a birthday while she was held. Abigail, who was 3 years old at the time of the attack, turned 4 on Friday.





Two of Abigail's family members on Sunday thanked Biden, the Qatari government and others involved in securing her release, saying in a statement they remain committed to the "safe and swift return" of all hostages.

"Today's release proves that it's possible. We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing," said Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, Abigail's great-aunt and cousin.

Abigail's siblings survived the attack by hiding inside a closet, where they stayed for 14 hours before being rescued, Naftali said.

The Brodutch family was also in the group, ranging in age from 4 to 84, released Sunday. Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel's army said one was airlifted directly to a hospital.

In all, nine children ages 17 and younger were on the list, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. Three more Thai nationals were released. Separately, Hamas said it released a Russian hostage "in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"They've endured a terrible ordeal," Biden said, and can now begin the "long journey toward healing."

Abigail will be reunited with her siblings and live with their aunt, uncle and grandparents in Israel, Noa Naftali told CBS last week. They would be able to offer "the love and support that they need after losing their parents."

According to the White House, Biden and Netanyahu agreed the work was not yet done. Biden described the negotiations as a day-by-day, hour-by-hour process and said he would continue working until all hostages were free.





"Nothing is guaranteed, and nothing is being taken for granted. But the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again. The proof is little Abigail," the president said.

Biden said in remarks from Nantucket, the Massachusetts islands where he spent Thanksgiving with his family, that the cease-fire agreement was "delivering lifesaving results."

In his remarks, the president emphasized that "innocent children in Gaza are suffering greatly as well."

Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal Sunday. A fourth exchange is expected today -- the last day of the cease-fire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed. All are women and minors.

As of Sunday, Hamas has released 58 hostages, including Thai and Filipino citizens during the past few days.

The Palestinian prisoners released were children and young men, ages 15-19, largely accused of public disorder, property damage and, in some cases, causing or threatening physical harm to Israeli officers by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails. Many were scooped up from protests and confrontations with troops. In turn, many Palestinians view prisoners held by Israel, including those implicated in attacks, as heroes resisting occupation.

Hamas for the first time said it would seek to extend the deal by looking to release a larger number of hostages.

Netanyahu issued a video statement after speaking with Biden. He talked about the happiness of bringing Abigail home but also the sadness that her parents were killed. "She has no parents, but she has an entire nation that hugs her, and we will take care of all her needs," he said.

Netanyahu reiterated his offer to extend the cease-fire by an additional day for every 10 hostages Hamas releases. But he also said Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas "with all of its power" once the cease-fire expires.

International mediators led by representatives from the United States and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire for as long as possible.

"Critically needed aid is going in, and hostages are coming out," Biden said. "And this deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That's my goal, that's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those who are in need in Gaza."

Biden said the United States is also working with leaders across the region to deliver "critical humanitarian assistance to help innocent Palestinians in need" under a deal that has paused fighting for three days.

The United Nations says the truce made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war, but it calls the 160 to 200 trucks a day "hardly enough."

It was able to deliver fuel for the first time since the war began and to reach areas in the north for the first time in a month. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 50 Egyptian aid trucks crossed through Israeli checkpoints to reach Gaza City and northern areas Sunday.

Before the pause in fighting, the first hostages were released on Oct. 17 -- Judith and Natalie Raanan, an American woman and her teenage daughter. Their release was regarded as a successful test case for negotiating the larger deal, according to U.S. officials.

There are believed to be eight other U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident still held hostage. Two were women, seven were men. It is not clear whether they are alive.

Biden said he was "hopeful" the others would be released. "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones," he said.

HAMAS COMMANDER KILLED

Hamas announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, who was in charge of northern Gaza and a member of its top military council. He is the highest-ranking militant known to have been killed in the fighting. Israel's military confirmed the death.

Al-Ghandour had survived at least three Israeli attempts on his life. Hamas said he was killed along with three other senior militants, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas' rocket-firing unit. The Israeli military mentioned both men in a Nov. 16 statement, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.

The Israeli military claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Elsewhere, the war has been accompanied by a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian health authorities said Sunday that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that began the day before. The war toll in the West Bank is now 239.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim, Celleen Long, Josef Federman, Sara Burnett, Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy, Isabel DeBre and Tia Goldenberg of The Associated Press and by Matt Viser, Abigail Hauslohner, Christian Davenport and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, about hostages freed by Hamas in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



