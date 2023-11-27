Hawkeyes forced to rally after blowing 2 big leads

ESTERO, Fla. -- Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, and No. 5 Iowa survived wasting a pair of double-digit leads before rallying to finally beat No. 16 Kansas State 77-70 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday night.

Clark made seven three-pointers, the last coming with 47 seconds left, to help ensure the Hawkeyes (7-1) would win and avenge a Nov. 16 loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats also beat Iowa last season.

Molly Davis added 13, while Kate Martin had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa.

Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee each scored 18 for Kansas State (6-1), and Zyanna Walker finished with 11. The Wildcats -- who didn't trail by more than 12 in either of their two wins over Iowa in the last two seasons -- got themselves into a 13-point hole early, but used a 19-7 run to pull into a tie late in the half.

And then Kansas State had to rally again, this time from 11 points down after Clark made a three-pointer late in the third. Sundell threw up a beat-the-clock prayer that bounced in to end the third quarter, and Kansas State -- fueled by holding Iowa to a 1-for-11 stretch from the floor -- went on a 14-2 run and took the lead back on Gisela Sanchez's three-point play with 2:44 remaining.

Martin then hit a layup to put Iowa back on top, and Clark scored Iowa's next seven points.

Clark moved another spot -- her fifth in three days -- up the Division I all-time scoring list. She passed Appalachian State's Valorie Whiteside (2,944) for 16th on the list, and has moved up 21 spots since the start of the season. Now at 2,954, she's within 573 points of Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527.

In other women's games involving Top 25 teams Sunday, Kierra Adams got to the basket for a layup with seven seconds left to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 65-64 upset win over No. 18 North Carolina as the Eagles claimed third place at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament. The Eagles took a four-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but Deja Kelly scored six consecutive points on two jumpers and a pair of free throws and the Tar Heels led 58-55 with 7:32 left. Dolly Cairns hit from deep to tie the game at 61-61 with just over four minutes to play, but Maria Gakdeng scored at the basket and Kayla McPherson added the second of two free throws to give the Tar Heels a 64-61 lead with 3:45 left. It would be their final points of the game. Cairns had a layup with 3:33 left to get the Eagles within a point. Cairns was 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from distance, and hit all four of her free throws to lead FGCU (5-2). Maddie Antenucci added 15 points. ... Cameron Brink had 21 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford beat Albany 79-35. Kayla Cooper led the way with 16 points for Albany, where Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer played one season to begin her collegiate career. The Great Danes (4-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Kiki Iriafen contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0). ... Yaya Felder scored 16 points and and Sarah Andrews added 15 and No. 14 Baylor rolled to a 93-47 win over Alcorn State. Aijha Blackwell and Jana Van Gytenbeek added 11 points and five assists each for the Bears (5-0) and Blackwell had seven rebounds. The Bears made 11 of 29 three-pointers and shot 55% overall while outrebounding the Lady Braves 35-19. They also turned 23 turnovers into 31 points. Nakia Cheatham scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4). ... Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points and No. 15 Ohio State coasted to a 83-40 win over Cornell. Taylor Thierry added 13 points for the Buckeyes (5-1) and Jacy Sheldon had 12. Reserve Taiyier Parks had eight rebounds and Celeste Taylor had seven assists as Ohio State had 24 helpers on 32 baskets. Summer Parker-Hall scored 13 points for the Big Red (2-4). ... Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points, Nina Rickards added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting and No. 20 Louisville pulled away for a 81-70 win over Gonzaga. The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away. The Cardinals won the tournament because of a point differential tiebreak as Alabama also went 2-1 in the four-team round-robin. Curry finished with 13 points for the Cardinals (6-1), who overcame early foul trouble with 59% shooting (34 of 58), including 7 of 19 on three-pointers. Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga (6-2) with 23 points. ... Darrione Rogers hit 7 of 10 shots from three-point range and scored 25 points to help power No. 25 Mississippi State to a 102-58 rout of Tulsa. Mississippi State (8-0) matched its 2019-20 season start and topped 100 points for the first time since beating Mississippi Valley State 104-47 to open the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs were missing their Coach Sam Purcell, who was recovering from an illness. Temira Poindexter led Tulsa (5-2) with 23 points.

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 games Sunday, Solomon Washington had 18 points, Wade Taylor IV scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 12 Texas A&M rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69 in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational. Taylor, who averaged 29 points in the first two games of the tourney, hit a jumper from the foul line to make it 66-60 with 1:18 to play. Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III, who left Friday's loss to No. 19 Florida Atlantic late in the first half with an ankle injury, didn't play. Guard Tyrece Radford, limited to 18 minutes against the Owls due to breathing issues, also sat out. Iowa State (5-2) got 15 points from Milan Momcilovic. ... Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead No. 15 Texas to an 86-63 win over Wyoming. Abmas, a former star at Oral Roberts, shot 8 for 14 from the floor, 3 for 6 from long distance and hit all four of his free throws. Kadin Shedrick added 17 points, two blocks and two steals for the Longhorns (5-1). Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell scored 12 apiece and Mitchell had nine rebounds. Texas was 12 for 13 from the line and shot 55.7% overall, while Wyoming shot 39%. Brendan Wenzel, Sam Griffin, who averages 20.4 points, and Cam Manuawu each scored 12 points to lead Wyoming (4-2). Manyawu had 10 rebounds. ... Tristan da Silva scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career and No. 18 Colorado shook free in the second half from the relentless pressure of Iona for an 85-68 win in Boulder, Colo. Da Silva scored 14 of his points in the first half as he became the 39th member of the school's 1,000-point club. KJ Simpson had 15 points for Colorado (5-1), which used an 11-0 run midway through the final half to pull away. Greg Gordon led Iona with 19 points while Idan Tretout finished with 18 for Iona. ... Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech 84-50 to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship. Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU (5-1). Martin (eight) and Davis (seven) combined for 15 rebounds. Virginia Tech (5-2) got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine points and seven rebounds. FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early in the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

STATE COLLEGE MEN

NEW ORLEANS 79, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 74

Of the University of Central Arkansas' seven losses this season, five have come by five points or less, including Sunday's defeat to New Orleans at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears (1-7) led with 5:06 remaining after a pair of made free throws by Elias Cato. But the Privateers (3-3) outscored the Bears 14-5 over the final 4:42.

Freshman Tucker Anderson and transfer Daniel Sofield led the Bears' offense on a combined 9 of 15 shooting performance for 35 points. As a team, UCA made 13 three-pointers.

Where UCA faltered was turnovers. The Bears committed 24 as a team, led by Johannes Kirsipuu's 10. The Privateers turned those into 31 points, a plus-16 margin on the Bears.

Jordan Johnson played all 40 minutes for New Orleans and led the team with 29 points, including six three-pointers and nine free throws. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse wasn't far behind with 22 points.

In his third game this season, Javion Guy-King once again made an impact off the bench for UCA with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

STATE COLLEGE WOMEN

CLEMSON 92, UAPB 66

Dayshanette Harris and Amari Robinson each scored 15 points as Clemson (5-3) knocked down 12 three-pointers and crushed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on the glass in winning its final game of the Van Chancellor Classic at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

The Tigers went 30 of 61 (49%) from the floor and outrebounded the Golden Lions 48-24 to snap a two-game losing streak. Mackenzie Kramer added 13 points and Amani Freeman had 10 points in the win.

Zaay Green and Corina Carter both had 13 points for UAPB (1-5), which trailed 47-33 at halftime before Clemson used a 9-2 at the start of the third quarter to establish a 21-point cushion. The Golden Lions got its deficit down to 16 points midway through the period, but that's as close as they'd get for the remainder of the contest.

Demetria Shephard added 11 points for UAPB, which will face Arkansas State on Tuesday. The Golden Lions were 26 of 65 (40%) shooting and 6 of 22 (27%) from three-point range.