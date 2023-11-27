Andy Stone, communications director for Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, was the latest high-profile figure to be added to Russia's wanted list for criminal charges, according to a database maintained by the country's interior ministry.

Boris Johnson, former U.K. prime minister, was joined by other government officials as they marched with crowds in solidarity with the Jewish community in London on Sunday, a day after other crowds had turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally.

Samantha Camenzind, a 28-year-old from Omaha, Neb., said yes after she got the surprise of her life by receiving a marriage proposal in the middle of a photo shoot with her boyfriend and a large buck that she had killed while on a hunting trip.

Leo Varadkar, prime minister of Ireland, caused the Irish ambassador to Israel to be summoned due to Varadkar not criticizing Hamas enough after Varadkar posted on X that "our prayers have been answered," when news broke of an Israeli-Irish girl being released Sunday with other hostages.

Paul Lynch, an Irish writer, won on Sunday the Booker Prize for fiction, which was open to English-language novels from any country published in the U.K. and Ireland, for his dystopian fiction version of Dublin in "Prophet Song."

Kara Heller, an 11-year-old girl, was confirmed killed by a landslide in Alaska after authorities discovered her body within the debris still resting after it took out homes near the small town of Wrangell.

Ryan Wallace, head of the rabies epidemiology team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, thought "it had to be a mistake," after he became aware of a strain of raccoon rabies in an Omaha kitten that had never been detected west of the Appalachian Mountains.

Xi Jinping, president of China, sent a letter of condolence to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the Nov. 15 death of prominent Buddhist leader Daisaku Ikeda, taking the time to also praise the state of Japan-China relations thanks to Kishida's work.

Elizabeth Del Valle, a 43-year-old native of Acapulco, Mexico, lamented, "We expect that we're going to get an infection from the smell, from the garbage," as residents are still wrestling with tons of uncollected garbage from the destruction by Hurricane Otis.