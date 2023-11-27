John Cusack’s Fayetteville, Little Rock appearances canceled





The Walton Arts Center announced via email today that An Evening with John Cusack and screening of "Sixteen Candles" scheduled for Dec. 3 has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The screening of the 1984 film that helped launch Cusack's career was rescheduled from October to December earlier this year. According to the email from the Walton Arts Center, patrons will be contacted to process refunds or ticket holders may call the box office at (479) 443-5600.

A similar event scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock was also canceled. Spokesman Ike Richman says refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Contact the Robinson Center at (501) 255-3300.

The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and the Robinson Center in Little Rock will be issuing refunds for tickets to An Evening with John Cusack and screening of "Sixteen Candles." Cancellation of both events, Dec. 1 in Little Rock and Dec. 3 in Fayetteville, was announced today. (Courtesy Photo/ Greg Williams)





