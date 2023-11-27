John Cusack’s Fayetteville, Little Rock appearances canceled

Today at 11:23 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

The Walton Arts Center will be issuing refunds for tickets to An Evening with John Cusack & Screening of Sixteen Candles. The organization sent an email Monday morning stating that they will be "contacting patrons who have already purchased tickets to process their refund." Patrons may also contact our box office at 479-443-5600. (Courtesy Photo/ Greg Williams)


The Walton Arts Center announced via email today that An Evening with John Cusack and screening of "Sixteen Candles" scheduled for Dec. 3 has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The screening of the 1984 film that helped launch Cusack's career was rescheduled from October to December earlier this year. According to the email from the Walton Arts Center, patrons will be contacted to process refunds or ticket holders may call the box office at (479) 443-5600.

A similar event scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock was also canceled. Spokesman Ike Richman says refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Contact the Robinson Center at (501) 255-3300.

  photo  The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and the Robinson Center in Little Rock will be issuing refunds for tickets to An Evening with John Cusack and screening of "Sixteen Candles." Cancellation of both events, Dec. 1 in Little Rock and Dec. 3 in Fayetteville, was announced today. (Courtesy Photo/ Greg Williams)
  