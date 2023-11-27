Find him a real job

What? Just when you think Sarah Sanders can't top herself. That girl must wake up every morning thinking, "What can I do today to raise some more eyebrows and get some more attention?"

Jason Rapert for the State Library Board? Holy indoctrination, Batman!

Somebody please find ol' Jason a real job. The good news? There are at least two state senators who have their heads screwed on properly.

WADE GREEN

Camden

Finally feeling seen

Our family had a unique experience seeking an Educational Freedom Account (EFA) for not just one, but two children after the LEARNS Act passed. We have one child who qualified, having received the Succeed Scholarship. The financial support it provided to send our child to a school that was an ideal fit was a blessing. It was as if the state was saying to us, "We see you, we support you as parents, and your child matters."

Additionally, we have a second child who, just starting school, also would have qualified for the Succeed Scholarship had it continued. When that program was replaced by LEARNS, we hoped that this child would still qualify for an EFA.

Most families applying did not have both of these cases at the same time. We had many questions, but nevertheless filled out separate, but not cumbersome, applications for each of our children. The applications were both linked under our family's account, but specific to each of our children's needs and qualifications to apply. Thankfully, both were accepted.

Being able to contribute funds from our tax dollars directly to support our family's school gives us a tremendous feeling of parental empowerment and pride. We are so thankful for the LEARNS Act creating the EFA opportunity for children in Arkansas.

As an encouragement to any family who is considering the EFA program, we have found that this program exists to empower parents to make the best scholastic choice for their children and give students their best chance at success. Funds received through the EFAs go directly to relieving the financial costs associated with schooling and open up greater avenues of educational choice for families.

MARY CATHERINE PAULUS

Little Rock

Forcing point of view

Putting Jason Rapert on the Library Board is the worst thing you could do in this state. This man who believes that everyone in this state should follow his faith and lead has proven in the past that he does not care about other views in life, only his. Where I am a Christian and believe as he does, I do not believe you come to Christ by force, and that is all he knows. He wants statues on the state grounds to prove his point but considers no other points of view, and that in itself limits his leadership.

Putting him over the library system will be a failure and will drive more people away from religion than help. I do not believe you can have faith through force or telling people what they can read.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

No connection to it

Rex Nelson made some valid points concerning the controversy surrounding the Buffalo National River. One, the area of the state where this is all happening is poor if all you consider is the economics of the area. Two, the river does not belong just to the people of the area but to every American. Mr. Nelson makes the point that businesses have been opened by people from outside of the area and are helping local individuals obtain employment. He also defends the pure and innocent intentions of some very rich and powerful and political Arkansans who began the effort over a year ago without even talking to those whose lives will be most impacted.

My family and my wife's family are generational in the area. Those who still live there have their lives invested in it. They have a heritage in the area. In recent decades they have experienced an onslaught of change that promises to destroy this heritage. The recent proposal may be the nail in the coffin.

Mr. Nelson is correct; land will not be taken through eminent domain. But as land values increase even more than before with increased commercialization of the area, two things will result. Young people born and raised there are already and will increasingly be unable to afford land on which to build and live. Rental costs will continue to increase. Second, as property values escalate, so will property taxes. Those families will experience more and more difficulty to pay those taxes and may eventually have no alternative but to sell their land and relocate. This is commonly referred to as gentrification. Mr. Nelson doesn't appear to address these problems. He only speaks to the employment opportunities that would be available, which is a plus.

Perhaps the Runway Group, our governor (who I voted for) and her husband and Mr. Nelson could offer solutions to mitigate these problems. Otherwise, I fear that the local residents will be left sacrificing the most to experience the "economic growth" that promoters are promising. Perhaps the way to benefit the river itself is not to increase the crowds that clog up every rapid on it but to find a mechanism to reduce them. You are right, Mr. Nelson; the locals do not own the river. It is rapidly being bought by people having no connection to it.

DANIEL CUMMINGS

Russellville

Media is being used

After reading the article about the lack of prison beds, it is apparent to me the response to our Attorney General Tim Griffin and Gov. Sarah Sanders was not expected.

The response from the Board of Corrections was to offer less than asked for due to lack of staff.

Now good leadership will sit down with the board and come to an agreement and stop using the media to solve problems.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview