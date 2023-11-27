Man, 22, accused of sexual extortion

A Sherwood man was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of sexual extortion.

Jacob Newton, 22, was arrested by the Sherwood Police Department around 3:45 a.m.

Officers were called to 115 Bearskin Drive by Newton, who phoned the Sherwood police because a woman named Marnecia Espitia had entered his home, the police report states.

When officers made contact with the duo inside Newton's residence, Espitia told them she was there to retrieve two cellphones Newton had stolen from her earlier that evening, according to the report.

After the two were separated, Newton wanted officers to tell Espitia that he had posted a sexually explicit video of her on Instagram using one of the phones and that she needed to delete it, according to police.

Both of Espitia's phones were found in Newton's possession, and evidence of the extortion was found on her Instagram account as well as in her text messages, the report states.

Newton was also charged with theft by receiving, a misdemeanor.

Jacksonville police make drug arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department on Saturday on a felony charge of drug possession.

Roderick Turner was arrested about 8 p.m. at 10 Pinewood Court.

An officer responded to the address after receiving a call about an intoxicated male, Turner, banging on the caller's door.

According to dispatch, Turner was asking for drugs.

Dispatch reported that Turner then got into a black Acura and started playing loud music.

When the officer arrived at the scene, they observed that Turner was intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle, according to a police report.

Turner was asked seven times to provide identification, which he did not do, the report states.

After he was arrested, Turner provided his information to the police.

The officer, told by dispatch that Turner had an active search warrant on file, located 2.8 pounds of a green leafy substance packaged in Ziploc bags.

Turner was also charged with two misdemeanors: obstruction of government operations and public intoxication.

2 are charged with breaking, entering

Two people were arrested by North Little Rock police on Saturday on felony charges of breaking and entering.

Rickey Nelson England, 62, of Jacksonville and Sydney Josephine Adams, 40, of Sherwood were arrested at 2677 Pike Ave.

About 10 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle parked in the woods on the north side of the address, a police report states.

The vehicle was empty, but the engine was still warm. According to the report, the officer found an open door to a business that was near the vehicle.

While searching the building, the officer found England and Adams cutting copper out of the walls and ceiling, the report states.

The walls and ceiling in two rooms were damaged and fresh copper was on the ground, according to the report.

After the two were arrested, the officer searched England and found a clear glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and a clear plastic bag containing what was was believed to be meth, the report shows.

Adams and England were both charged with breaking and entering and England was also charged with criminal mischief and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, England had a negotiated guilty plea for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia in 2022.