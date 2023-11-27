Jamie Lynn Spears, the 32-year-old younger sister of pop star Britney, 42, finally spoke on varying topics related to her big sister while on an episode of the U.K. reality show "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here." Britney's book, "The Woman in Me," had released in late October and several sections of the memoir included issues that had appeared between family members. Among them was Britney's conservatorship that had kept her under watch of her dad, Jamie, which Britney claimed caused issues between her and Jamie Lynn. "Anything my sister did, I always thought was the best, " said Jamie Lynn. "When it came to my sister ... if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, 'Don't talk about my sister, she's the best.'" Britney had claimed in her book that Jamie Lynn refused to do anything to help during her attempts to break out of the conservatorship, feeling that Jamie Lynn's 2022 memoir, "Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out," was "capitalizing" on struggles while the media reacted. Regardless, both sisters seem open to reconciling, with Jamie Lynn saying "I love my sister" when asked over the weekend and Britney saying in her book that Jamie Lynn "will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family."

Antonia Bennett, 49-year-old daughter of the late singer Tony Bennett, is set to perform for the first time since her father's death in July at the age of 96. She'll be playing two shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy Club on Thursday, performing alongside the trio of Todd Hunter on the piano, Ian Martin on bass and Chris Wabich on drums. "It was such a privilege to be able to get to know my dad in my adult life, and to spend so much time traveling and performing with him," Bennett said in a recent interview with The New York Times. She added that she has additional concerts planned for February in Chicago, although a future album has yet to have a set release date announced, saying "I don't really have a timeline, because I look at my dad and I think, he just kept reinventing himself and going on and on." Bennett does plan on carrying on at least one tradition that her father started. Tony had let Antonia join him onstage from childhood to adulthood, and Antonia said she plans to do the same with her 7-year-old daughter, Maya: "I'll let her sing the parts she knows, and if I think she doesn't know a part I'll just sneak the words in."