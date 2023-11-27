National Weather Service makes changes to Arkansas’ winter storm warning criteria

The National Weather Service has made some changes to the criteria Arkansas forecasts need to meet in order for the weather service to issue a winter storm warning.

A winter storm warning is issued when Arkansans needs to prepare for winter weather that could have a widespread impact on travel or lead to power outages, said Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

“The National Weather Service reevaluated its winter storm warning criteria for snow across the entire United States in an effort to simplify and standardize the process of coordinating winter storm watches and warnings with neighboring geographic forecast areas,” the news release said.

For a winter storm warning, a forecast must either call for a quarter of an inch of ice or half an inch of sleet, Pope said Monday morning. Those standards have not changed.

“We felt like the hazard and potential threats caused by sleet and ice were correctly covered in the original criteria,” Pope said.

The amount of snowfall forecast in different parts of the state in order to meet the warning’s criteria has been changed, however.

For most counties in Northwest Arkansas, forecasts need to include a possibility for four or more inches of snow, the weather service said in a news release earlier this month. Central and eastern portions of the state, including Little Rock, would need a forecast of at least three inches of snow. The most southern counties in Arkansas need a forecast of two inches of snow.

“Most of the state used to be under the four inches criteria,” Pope said. “But we’ve been looking at it for a while and I think it will give Arkansans a better chance to prepare.”

About half of Arkansas’ criteria for a winter storm warning was lowered from four inches to three inches, the release said.

Weather history as well as city and county preparedness helped decide the different snow criteria, the forecaster said.

Pope said forecasters evaluated how much snow and how frequently snow fell in parts of Arkansas as well as evaluated how ready cities were to handle snow.

“In Northwest Arkansas, it takes a little more snow for them to need a warning. They get more snow and it snows there more often,” Pope said. “That’s why that area needs a forecast of four inches in order to have a warning issued.”

For Little Rock, and much of the state, Pope said the areas do not see as much snow.

“We could see greater impacts on travel with an inch less of snow in Little Rock compared to Harrison,” he said.

The new criteria calls for issuing a winter storm warning for snow is based on the event, the news release said.

“There are no 12 or 24 hour time period considerations any longer,” the news release said.

Pope said that now means that if the forecast called for an inch of snow a day for three days in Little Rock, for a total of three inches of snowfall in the city, the weather office could now issue a warning. A warning would also be issued if three inches or more of snow were forecast to fall in Little Rock on one day.

“Mainly because that snow accumulation is not going to go anywhere during that event,” he said.

Pope said that these changes should help Arkansans better prepare, but that they should still take any mention of winter weather seriously.

The forecaster said Arkansans should consider checking their tires, preparing a safety kit to go inside their vehicle and know where to find weather alerts so they are not caught off guard.

“You don’t want to wait until a weather warning is issued to start preparing,” Pope said. “I think it is best not to get caught in the weeds and make sure that you have a safety plan.”