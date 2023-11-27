FOOTBALL

Allen released at Indiana

Tom Allen spent four seasons steadily taking Indiana up the Big Ten ladder. Then everything came crashing down in college football's rapidly evolving world. Three consecutive losing seasons and a three-year conference record of 3-24 cost Allen his dream job on Sunday, when the two sides reached a financial settlement to part ways. Allen had four years remaining on a contract he received in 2021 and was owed $20.8 million. But the athletic department said Allen agreed to take two payments worth $7.75 million, all of which will come from donor funds. It's the biggest buyout ever paid by a Big Ten school, surpassing the $15 million Scott Frost receiver from Nebraska last year. Before name, image and likeness deals and building programs through the transfer portal became the norm, Allen's teams posted a 24-25 mark and he coached in three bowl games -- all losses, the first coming in his college head coaching debut in 2016.

Houston, Holgorsen part ways

The Houston Cougars fired Coach Dana Holgorsen on Sunday, a day after finishing his third losing season in five years. The Cougars ended the year with three consecutive losses, capped by a 27-13 defeat at UCF on Saturday. Houston was 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play in its inaugural season in the newly configured conference. Houston's disappointing finish, which included losses in five of its last six games, leaves the team out of a bowl for the first time since Holgorsen's first season in 2019. He finished 31-28 in five seasons in Houston.

UTEP's Dimel fired

UTEP fired Coach Dana Dimel on Sunday, a day after the end of his fifth losing season in six years. The Miners finished 3-9 after a 42-28 loss to undefeated Liberty before a sparse crowd at the Sun Bowl. It was the fourth time UTEP failed to win more than three games under Dimel, who had a year left on his contract. Dimel ended a 16-year absence from head coaching when he took over the Miners in 2018. He had three winning seasons in Wyoming from 1997-99 before three losing years with Houston. The 61-year-old's combined record at his two Texas stops was 28-75. Dimel inherited a winless team, then went 1-11 in consecutive years before a 3-5 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. After going 7-6 with a New Mexico Bowl loss to Fresno State in 2021, the Miners were 5-7 a year ago.

Bowden out at Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe fired Coach Terry Bowden on Sunday after the Warhawks finished a fifth consecutive losing season. Bowden was 10-26 in three seasons after taking over for Matt Viator and never finished in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference's West Division. The Warhawks were 4-8 each of Bowden's first two seasons before falling to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Sun Belt this year. Bowden previously coached seven seasons at Akron and six at Auburn.

New Mexico fires Gonzales

New Mexico has fired Coach Danny Gonzales, who never won more than four games over four seasons. The Lobos were 11-32 under Gonzales and ended this season 4-8 after a 44-41 loss to Utah State on Saturday. Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said Gonzales brought stability to the football program during a difficult time and that he is grateful for the positive impact Gonzales had on his players. Gonzales, 47, is an Albuquerque native who played for the Lobos and was an assistant under former coach Rocky Long.

Raiders safety arrested

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Teamer, 26, was released from custody Sunday morning. Teamer had just been activated Saturday off injured reserve. He has played in six games this season.

SKIING

Shiffrin extends record

Mikaela Shiffrin has extended her record of World Cup wins to 90. And she has done so in style. The American two-time Olympic champion dominated a slalom Sunday, pleasing the home crowd by posting the fastest time in both runs on the Superstar course and beating her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds. Shiffrin was put to the test by a frenetic second run from Vlhova, the Olympic champion who led the race by more than a second with only the American left in the start gate. Shiffrin lost half of her first-run lead of 0.28 seconds at the first split, but she gradually gained time on Vlhova again. After crossing the finish, Shiffrin briefly bent forward before getting up and showing the crowd a few fist pumps.

GOLF

Lee wins in Australia

Min Woo Lee won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory at Royal Queensland. Lee finished at 20-under 264. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan was second, also shooting 68. Lee won for the third time on the European tour and has four career victories as he takes up PGA Tour membership next year. The Australian had a wire-to-wire win in the Asian Tour's Macau Open last month for his first victory since 2021. Marc Leishman made seven birdies in a closing 64 to move into third place at 16 under.

Burmester first at Joburg

Dean Burmester closed with a 6-under 64 and took advantage of a meltdown by Thriston Lawrence for a three-shot victory in the Joburg Open, his first victory since joining LIV Golf and giving the South African a spot in the British Open. Burmester finished at 18-under 262 for his third European tour title. He won by three over Darren Fichardt (64), with Dan Bradbury of England (64) two additional shots behind. All three earned a place at Royal Troon next year. The Joburg Open was the first in the Open Qualifying Series. Lawrence, who led after the first round and by three shots after Saturday's third round, dropped four strokes in his first five holes and had a double-bogey coming home for a 75.

TENNIS

Italy claims Davis Cup title

Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades. Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week in Malaga, Spain, by beating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday's final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin. The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles matches in Saturday's semifinal showdown against Serbia. The 22-year-old Italian needed 1 hour, 21 minutes to seal Italy's victory against Australia.