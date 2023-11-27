Operating revenue at Little Rock airport expected to continue to climb in ‘24

The state's largest airport will enter 2024 with a budget that anticipates roughly $43 million in operating revenue and "no impact" from covid-19 in the wake of the pandemic's disruption of air travel.

Officials at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field have budgeted for $29.5 million in operating expenses next year.

When accounting for an additional $21.6 million in revenue from nonoperating activities as well as depreciation, officials expect the airport's net position to increase by close to $13.3 million, according to the budget.

Operating revenue in 2024 is expected to increase by 6% compared with the estimate for the current year and by 19% compared with 2022's actual operating revenue.

Non-airline revenue from activities like parking, rental car operations, restaurant and retail sales and leases is anticipated to account for 66% of total operating revenue next year.

During a meeting of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Nov. 16, Executive Director Bryan Malinowski said the airport was in "real good shape" in light of the growth of non-airline revenue.

Parking revenue from the airport's five lots is expected to be $11.7 million in 2024, or 26% of total operating revenue, compared with an estimated $11.5 million during the current year.

The number of passengers next year is anticipated to increase by 1.8% compared with the estimate for 2023, a year in which activity at the airport returned to 2019 levels during the third and fourth quarters, according to the budget.

Officials believe the total number of passengers by the end of this year will be 1,102,625, up 9% from the year before. The projection for 2024 is 1,122,472 passengers, just 0.20% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The 2024 budget accounts for 176 budgeted positions at the airport, all but two of them full-time.

Commissioners approved the proposed budget on Nov. 16 in a voice vote with the understanding that the executive director might bring them an amendment in January to add a cost-of-living adjustment on top of the budget's 3% merit increases.

During the same meeting, commissioners approved awarding a three-year contract for banking services to First Security Bank even though the agreement previously was not thought to require the panel's formal approval.

At the October meeting of the Airport Commission, Malinowski informed commissioners that First Security Bank, the current vendor, had been selected to continue to provide banking services, prompting questions from Commissioner Bill Walker about whether the Airport Commission ought to have been involved.

After that meeting, airport staff later realized that language in the request for proposals barred the airport from contracting with an employee or a corporation with an employee in an executive or managerial role who also serves on a city board or commission, absent the Airport Commission's approval of the contract, commissioners were told on Nov. 16.

Commissioner John Rutledge Jr. is a regional president with First Security Bank, meaning the banking services agreement should have come before the panel.

In a voice vote, the Airport Commission voted to authorize the banking services agreement; Rutledge abstained from the vote.