Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1923

NEW YORK -- The rum schooner Tomako, captured by coast guards yesterday after an exciting chase six miles off Seabright, N.J., while flying the British flag, was seized with the knowledge that her registry papers were faulty and that the vessel brought liquor on American shores, government agents announced today. "Rummy Bill" McCoy, king of the rum smugglers, John Brophy, alias Downey, his skipper, and the seven members of Tomako's crew were arraigned before a federal commissioner here, charged with illegally transporting liquor into the United States.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1973

Floodwaters from the Arkansas River and abnormally heavy drainage from torrential rains met late Sunday and early Monday in the yards and streets of North Little Rock, causing a near-repeat of the serious flooding that occurred in April. About 75 persons from the southern ends of Parker and Division Streets were removed from their homes Monday as water rose into houses that had been untouched by last spring's floods. National Guardsmen, Red Cross, and Office of Emergency Planning personnel, in addition to volunteers and city employees helped families move their belongings during the day as water levels rose in the Baring Cross area.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1998

CLARKSVILLE -- A circuit judge says he will appoint a special prosecutor to look into allegations of misconduct related to the evidence room of the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force. Circuit Judge John Patterson of Clarksville said he received a request Wednesday from Prosecutor David Gibbons to step aside from the case because Gibbons also supervises the drug task force. "Hopefully the first part of next week I'll be appointing someone," Patterson said. "I will try to get someone from outside the Fifth District." Gibbons, of Clarksville, also requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the evidence room. In a document requesting the special prosecutor, Gibbons said, "The integrity of the evidence room of the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force has been compromised. ... It is apparent that there is the potential for criminal charges to be brought against one member of the drug task force."

10 years ago

Nov. 27, 2013

Little Rock detectives said Tuesday that they cleared eight robbery investigations after they found one suspect hiding in an attic and a second suspect wounded in a parking lot after a robbery attempt. Dedrick Williams, 27, of North Little Rock, was arrested Monday in Jacksonville and charged with five counts of aggravated robbery stemming from two robberies that took place Nov. 17. Markita Sanders, 20, of Little Rock, was arrested after she was released from UAMS Medical Center and charged with six counts of aggravated robbery for the holdups of six businesses over the past month.