Police ID man killed in Little Rock shooting

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim in a Nov. 20 homicide that occurred near the intersection of Baseline Road and Geyer Springs Road.

Robert Overton, 28, was the man killed in a shooting that took place around midnight on that date, according to the release.

Southwest Patrol Officers responded to 5924 Baseline Road, the address of a gas station, for a report of a man being shot.

When the officers arrived they found Overton lying on the ground on the northwest side of the building, already dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Pulaski County Coroner responded and transported the body to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

No suspects have been publicly identified in the shooting.