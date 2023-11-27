RAZORBACK REWIND: Arkansas Coach Pittman’s focus turns to offensive coordinator hunt





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's search for an offensive coordinator is expected to come more into focus within the next week as he looks to make the hire and start zeroing in on roster decisions prior to the opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 4.

Pittman's only known on-campus interview for the position has been with interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, who guided the Razorbacks to 367.5 yards and 26.7 points per game in the last four games after the team averaged 305.9 yards and 22.6 points through the first eight games under coordinator Dan Enos.

Pittman said he's already gotten a lot of interest in the position in the month since firing Enos.

"I will say this, Arkansas is very well respected by some of the folks that I've been able to talk to," Pittman said after Friday's 48-14 loss to Missouri dropped Arkansas to 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. "I feel very, very good that we'll get an offensive coordinator that wants to be here and wants to help lead our program to a lot of great things."

Names that could come into play include Liberty co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Willy Korn, UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion, Washington State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Buster Faulkner, Oklahoma offensive analyst Seth Littrell and others.

Another intriguing possibly would be just-fired Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen, a maverick of sorts whose offense is in the "Veer and Shoot" style popularized by Art Briles and implemented effectively by his son Kendal Briles at Arkansas among other coaches associated with the system.

Under .500

The Razorbacks posted a losing conference record for the 19th time in 32 seasons in the SEC with their 1-7 finish. Arkansas has had eight winning records in the SEC, the last a 5-3 finish under Bret Bielema in 2015. The Razorbacks have had five 4-4 records in SEC play, the last under Sam Pittman in 2021.

The 1-7 SEC record was just the second for the Hogs along with a duplicate mark in Bielema's final season of 2017.

At 4-8, Arkansas posted a losing overall record for the fifth time in seven years and the 14th time time since joining the SEC in 1992.

The Hogs will take a 102-154-2 (.398) all-time mark in SEC play into the expansion season of 2024. Arkansas will host conference games against LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas and will face league road games against Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas), Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri. That means the only former SEC West opponent that will fall off the schedule is powerhouse Alabama, which Arkansas has lost 17 straight games against, the most for it against any foe.

Sam's 'the man'

Coach Sam Pittman said Friday he's up for the challenge of redirecting Arkansas football back toward the top of the SEC, saying "there's no doubt in my mind I'm the guy that can change it" regarding the momentum of the program.

The two Razorbacks who spoke after their 48-14 loss to Missouri believe in his leadership.

"He is 100% the man to get this job done," junior offensive guard Josh Braun said. "He's one of the main reasons I came here. Playing for a head coach that was also an offensive line coach is something special in my opinion as an offensive lineman.

"But, just who he is as a person, he really cares for the players and that's something you don't really see in the college football world today. So I think every player in that locker room loves playing for Coach Pittman and wouldn't have it any other way."

Added senior defensive back Hudson Clark, "I'm the same way. I don't think anybody would rather have a different coach. He loves the players, the program and the state. So, I mean he bleeds Arkansas."

Pittman talked up his tenure while admitting the 2023 season was a bummer.

"We obviously have been invited to three bowl games in the last four years," he said. "This one right here is a disappointing year, more so, to be honest with you, that there was way, way higher optimism about this year than what it ended up being. We've gotta change it. We've gotta fix it."

Hot 'Drink'

Missouri Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz was on a heater following Friday's 48-14 rout of the Razorbacks.

In addition to him saying, "We were here to play football, they were here to fight," Drinkwitz also went on a campaign to knock Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, who earlier in the week said the Wolverines have "got to be America's team."

Harbaugh argued America "loves a team that beats the odds and adversity," in reference to his late-season suspension and the resultant publicity in the wake of the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal. Michigan capped a 12-0 regular season with a 30-24 win over Ohio State in Harbaugh's third consecutive game on suspension.

"We're America's team," Drinkwitz argued on Friday. "We're a team built on underdogs. We're a team built on young men with something to prove.

"We've got a Division II transfer running back [Cody Schrader] who is leading the SEC in rushing. We've got a bunch of fighters. Our quarterback has been fighting his whole life to earn an opportunity to play the way he does. I mean, we're the story that the people should be really proud to be behind. ... That's what America's all about, people coming together."

Drinkwitz also described the Razorbacks' pair of fourth quarter touchdowns in a less-than-complimentary manner while praising defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

"Coach Baker continues to be one of the best in the country forcing turnovers, you know, limiting them to really a lot of trash yards in the end of the fourth quarter," Drinkwitz said.

The Razorbacks had 78 total yards through three quarters before racking up 147 in the final period to finish with 225.

Weird splits

Arkansas went 0-4 in conference "home" games, though one of them was the neutral site loss to Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

The Razorbacks were outscored 137-49 in those games for an average of 34-12.

Arkansas went 1-3 in SEC road games, losing tight affairs at LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama before downing Florida 39-36 in overtime. The combined score of those games was 121-111 for an average of 30-28.

Offensive guard Josh Braun said the Hogs have to hone in on how to play better at home, saying he's not sure why the performances varied so drastically between home and road venues.

"That's something that we need to figure out this offseason so we can fix it for next year, because we have some tough home opponents next year that we need to be on our A-game basically every week," Braun said.

Trophy sweeps

For the second consecutive year, Arkansas' trophy games wound up as a sweep as Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri took home the hardware.

The Razorbacks lost all three of their trophy games for the seventh time in the last eight years, the lone exception coming in 2021 when they defeated Texas A&M (20-10), LSU (16-13 in overtime) and Missouri (34-17) to win the Southwest Classic, the Golden Boot and the Battle Line trophies. The Hogs added a fourth trophy in Coach Sam Pittman's second season by defeating Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl to cap a 9-4 campaign.

The last non-sweep of the Razorbacks' trophy games came in 2015. Arkansas lost to Texas A&M (28-21 in overtime), beat No. 9 LSU on the road (31-14) and downed Missouri 28-3 that season.

Turnover tally

Arkansas lost the turnover battle 4-0 against Missouri, all on lost fumbles, for its worst margin of the season.

The Razorbacks entered the game at plus-3 in turnover margin but finished the year at minus-1 with 17 takeaways and 18 turnovers.

With its four takeaways, Missouri reached 18 for the season and jumped Arkansas to lead the SEC. Arkansas and Auburn are tied with 17 takeaways apiece. In its first year under defensive coordinator Travis Williams, Arkansas had 12 interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns by Brad Spence, Antonio Grier, Lorando Johnson and Alfahiym Walcott, and 5 fumble recoveries, with Jaylon Braxton returning one for a touchdown.

Arkansas' 18 turnovers were the second most in the conference behind Vanderbilt's 19.

The Razorbacks finished with a turnover margin of minus-0.08, tied for 73rd in the nation.

0-for ranked

For the first time in his Arkansas tenure, Coach Sam Pittman's team did not defeat an opponent ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Razorbacks went 0-4 against opponents who were ranked at the time of the game, with three of the losses coming in a four-week span midway through the season.

Arkansas fell at No. 12 LSU 34-31, dropped a 27-20 decision at No. 16 Ole Miss and lost 24-21 at No. 11 Alabama in late September and early October prior to Saturday's 48-14 home loss to No. 9 Missouri.

Pittman's first Arkansas team upset No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14 on the road in its second game and came up on the wrong side of an officiating decision in a 30-28 loss at No. 13 Auburn the following week.

The 2021 Razorbacks beat a pair of ranked opponents with a 40-21 rout of No. 15 Texas on Sept. 11 and a 20-10 decision over No. 7 Texas A&M two weeks later.

Arkansas opened with a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in 2022, and also whipped No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 late in the year.



