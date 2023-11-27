Red Wolves await bowl bid after loss





After an emotional win against Texas State a week ago that clinched a bowl berth for the first time in four years, Arkansas State was unable to match that effort Saturday afternoon in a one-sided, 35-21 loss at Marshall in its regular season finale.

Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones was not satisfied with the team's performance on Saturday.

"From an offensive standpoint for Marshall, they scored on four of their first five possessions," he said. "It took us to score [until] our sixth possession of the game. You look at the yardage of penalties on special teams to begin the game in the first half, that's inexcusable."

Despite its dud against Marshall, ASU will have one more shot to take the field in a bowl game against an opponent yet to be determined. Several publications have made projections as to where the Red Wolves will land.

CBS Sports predicted Arkansas State will head to Orlando, Fla., to face UCF in the Cure Bowl. 247Sports has the Red Wolves heading to Mobile, Ala., for a matchup against Sun Belt foe James Madison. From ESPN, Kyle Bonagura has Arkansas State in the Frisco Bowl against Utah State, while Mark Schlabach predicts it will play in the New Orleans Bowl against New Mexico State.

With a number of players nursing injuries, getting healthy will be key as the Red Wolves will have several weeks before they will play again.

"The first thing is trying to get our health back," Jones said. "The rigors of a long season has affected our football team. We're going to need as much time as possible. We'll give them a couple days off."

The Red Wolves will also take advantage of the extra weeks of practice qualifying for a bowl game has provided them, especially their underclassmen. Of the 86 players that have appeared in games this season for Arkansas State, 61 are in their first or second year in the program.

Arkansas State won't find out its bowl game matchup or when it will play until the games are officially released Dec. 3 unless they accept a bid in advance of the announcements, but Jones has already mapped out a timeline for how he plans to get the team prepared for the final test of the season.

"We'll review the video on Monday because we have to review that and learn from it," he said. "We'll give them a day off or two and then it's working on ourselves in the weight room, but also making sure we're staying sharp with our rhythm and our timing in practice as well."

With its win over Arkansas State, Marshall became the 11th bowl-eligible team out of the Sun Belt Conference. Due to only 79 teams reaching the six wins required to become eligible for one of the 82 bowl spots after Saturday's games, it was announced that James Madison will be filling one of the vacant bowl spots.

With the late addition of the Dukes, 12 of the Sun Belt's 14 programs will be going bowling, the most out of any conference in the country.

James Madison, which is still in the two-year transition period required after moving up from FCS to FBS status, had its waiver to compete in the postseason denied by the NCAA earlier in the season. Despite its 7-1 record in conference play, best in the Sun Belt East, it won't play in the conference championship game because its waiver was denied.

"This is one of the best leagues in college football," Jones said. "You look at the parity that is across the board. Our players are learning it's a week to week season. You have to show up and you have to work every single day.

"That's why usually the teams in this league that win at a very high level and win at a consistent level, are veteran, older football teams because they've experienced the grinds and the mental grind of a long football season. Particularly in Sun Belt Conference play."



