UAPB men top Arkansas Baptist

A sloppy first half Monday night didn’t stop the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team from remaining undefeated against in-state foes.

UAPB defeated Arkansas Baptist 85-60 at H.O. Clemmons Arena, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Kylen Milon led UAPB (4-4) with 25 points. Rashad Williams scored 14 points with 10 assists, while Ismael Plet scored 11 with 11 rebounds.

UAPB coach Solomon Bozeman said winning is easy when people play the way those three did in this game.

“I was proud of Ismael Plet today,” Bozeman said. “We’ve been asking him to rebound offensively and defensively. So, super proud of him. Kylen Milton is still playing at a high level. He’s not forcing it. He’s letting the game come to him… We’ve been on Rashad Williams about being a point guard and making people better. He had 10 assists tonight, had a double-double. That’s just growth for him.”

Arkansas Baptist (3-6) had three players reach double digits, with Nate Braden and Tyreese Smith each scoring 13 points and Nicholas Hargrove adding 12.

UAPB led 36-27 after a sloppy first half which saw the Golden Lions turn the ball over 13 times. Williams put the Golden Lions ahead 3-0 on their first possession, and UAPB led the rest of the game.

The Golden Lions couldn’t put the Buffaloes away despite leading in every major category except turnovers. UAPB’s largest lead of the first half was 31-20, and the Buffaloes went on a 5-0 run afterward.

Plet said the Golden Lions came together in the second half to clean things up.

“Rashad Williams, he started to be more aggressive to the rim and shooting the ball, and then we started scoring more and having more possessions,” Plet said. “He helped people get open, so we played good team basketball. We just had to wake up in that half when we saw how many turnovers we had, and then we just fixed that right away.”

The Golden Lions committed just one turnover in the second half. Williams had some great passes, including a couple down the court for Milton and a behind-the-back dish to Lonnell Martin Jr., who nailed a 3-pointer.

UAPB quickly grew its lead to 54-32 in the first four and a half minutes of the half. The Buffaloes eventually trimmed the UAPB lead to 63-50 but got no closer. The Golden Lions finished the game on an 11-3 run.

Bozeman moved to 2-0 against his father, Arkansas Baptist head coach Eric Bozeman, with this win. The younger Bozeman said it makes for an ugly game when both coaches know the other so well, but he called it a blessing to share the court with his father.

“Words can explain how it feels to coach against my Pops,” Bozeman said. “Especially being two Black coaches, man, it’s hard for us to get jobs at this level, if we’re just being honest. So, for two Black coaches man, he’s been doing it for 30 plus years. I’m young in the game, but two Black coaches being able to do it at the college level, father and son, I can’t thank God enough.”