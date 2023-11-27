UAPB women fall in finale





A weekend of challenging competition ended without a win as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team dropped its final game of the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas.

UAPB fell 92-66 Sunday afternoon to Clemson to finish a stretch of three games in as many days.

UAPB (1-5) was competitive in losses to Tulsa and No. 25 Mississippi State but couldn't keep up with the Tigers on Sunday. Clemson (5-3) also lost to Tulsa and MSU but managed to secure a win in its final game of the tournament.

Zaay Green and Corina Carter led UAPB with 13 points apiece. Green also had seven rebounds and six assists. Demetria Shephard added 11 points.

Dayshanette Harris and Amari Robinson led Clemson with 15 points each. Harris had 6 assists, and Robinson had 8 rebounds. Two other Tigers reached double digits.

The teams traded shots early, with Carter giving UAPB an early 6-4 lead with a pair of 3-pointers. Clemson quickly took control, going on a 19-4 run to build its lead to 23-10.

The run began with a Robinson layup to tie the game at 6. Maddi Cluse gave Clemson the lead with a pair of 3-pointers before Robinson made one of her own. Green and Maya Peat broke the 11-0 run with a pair of shots, but Amani Freeman and Eno Inyang combined to score the next 5 points, and Mackenzie Kramer finished the big run with a 3-pointer.

Shephard got UAPB back on track with a jumper, and the rest of the first half was evenly played. UAPB was slightly outscoring Clemson after the run until Harris drew a foul on late layup. She completed the 3-point play by making the free throw, and Clemson led 47-33 at halftime.

UAPB had kept it close for most of the first half but couldn't keep up in the second. Clemson outscored the Lady Lions 25-13 in the third quarter to pull away. Both teams scored 20 in the fourth.

Clemson's 92 points is the most UAPB has allowed this season.

UAPB will play Arkansas State in Jonesboro at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

