3 killed in head-on crash on highway

Three people were killed in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Washington County, according to a police crash report.

Thelma J. Holland, 75, Jimmy C. Mason, 76 and Tiffany A. Toan, 46, all of Summers, were killed in the crash that occurred at 3:32 p.m. at 11201 Arkansas 59 in Washington County.

Mason was driving and Holland was his passenger in a 2004 Dodge as they traveled south on the highway. Toan was driving a 2014 Chevrolet in the northbound lane.

According to the report, Toan's vehicle traveled across the center line into the southbound lane, causing her to hit Holland's Dodge head-on.

After the impact, both vehicles came to a stop part way in the southbound lane and partially in a ditch.

The investigating state trooper noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.