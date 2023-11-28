Amazon’s virtual doctor falls short of expectations

Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime membership program began with speedy shipping, then video streaming. The latest perk -- discounted access to a virtual doctor -- is being pitched as another win for customers: medical care delivered as seamlessly as tube socks and television shows.

But it's a capitulation of sorts. Having spent almost a decade and billions of dollars trying to re-invent American health care, Amazon has settled on a traditional approach. The company runs doctors' offices and pharmacies itself, offering Prime subscribers a $100 discount on memberships at One Medical, the concierge primary-care chain it acquired in February. In the highly regulated business of treating colds and dispensing pills, the strategy is a familiar one, with some technology thrown in, and it disappointed industry observers who had hoped the company's long-awaited entry into health care would mean radical breakthroughs.

Over the past eight years or so, Amazon has started and abandoned multiple health care initiatives. Haven, a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. that sought lower corporate health insurance costs was shuttered after accomplishing little. Amazon Care, a telehealth service that promised virtual access to doctors in minutes, was abruptly closed last year just 17 months after it started. In July, the company axed a line of wearable health and wellness devices after they failed to catch on with consumers.

Today, Amazon mostly relies on a pair of pre-existing businesses, One Medical and PillPack, a mail-order pharmacy acquired in 2018. Both are well liked by patients but largely duplicate existing services and were unprofitable before Amazon bought them.

Fellow tech-industry behemoths such as Apple Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. have also poured time, talent and billions of dollars into their own attempts to disrupt the famously entrenched health care industry, with equally underwhelming results. Apple has started, delayed and abandoned multiple projects, including a glucose monitor and consumer health care clinics. Google meanwhile has started an array of initiatives such as glucose-measuring contact lenses and a platform for early heart-failure detection. None have significantly improved health care offerings or outcomes for patients; all have been modified or scaled back.

To understand why Amazon hasn't made more progress, Bloomberg interviewed dozens of current and former employees, patients, competitors and industry analysts who closely followed the company's efforts to break into health care.

Current and former personnel describe a culture of hubris, fed by the faith that Silicon Valley-style invention could outsmart industry incumbents. Time and again, these people say, Amazon ceded control to managers with little or no health care experience, often ignoring advice from industry experts recruited to help guide the effort. Debates over strategy consumed years, so by the time Amazon debuted such innovations as online doctor visits, speedy drug delivery and generic drug discounts, they were already commonplace.

Neil Lindsay, the veteran executive who leads Amazon's Health Services group, disputed elements of that critique. "I actually think that we are approaching this with a lot of humility," he said in an interview. "We're going to have some hits and misses, and we're OK with that experimenting and learning."

But Wall Street is growing impatient with all the experimentation. Mark Shmulik, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein, wrote a research note in June criticizing Amazon for making too many speculative bets outside of the company's area of expertise, including what he sees as a vague, self-imposed mandate to "figure out health care." In an interview, Shmulik said the company should narrow its focus and cut spending on health initiatives. "I'm always highly skeptical of trying to take too big of an approach to health care," he said.

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has told investors that health care is among the company's biggest long-term investments, one of just a few areas where success could move the needle for a company expected to generate more than $500 billion in sales this year. Amazon's health care efforts stretch back to at least 2015, when the company recruited Kristen Helton to join Grand Challenge, an in-house incubator for the kind of big, outlandish bets that then-Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos hoped would propel his company beyond online retail.