Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul said Monday he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens on Dec. 4.

A redshirt sophomore, Paul was the Razorbacks' second-leading tackler with 74 stops behind the 90 by linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

The 6-1, 233-pounder from Cordele, Ga., announced his decision with a social media post late Monday afternoon.

After thanking his Arkansas coaches, teammates and fans, Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "After conversations with God and my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left."

Paul also posted 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks for 8 yards in losses, 1 pass breakup and 1 quarterback hurry in 9 starts over 11 games. He missed half a game due to a targeting penalty and missed a 24-21 road loss at Alabama while recovering from an injury.

Paul, who had 62 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2022, seemingly would have been in line for a team captaincy position in 2024.

Paul and defensive back Jaylen Lewis are the first two Razorbacks to announce they intend to enter the transfer portal.

Limmer invited

Senior center Beaux Limmer has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The all-star game's account on X posted the news on Monday and Limmer retweeted it.

Limmer a 6-5, 307-pound redshirt senior from Tyler, Texas, started 41 of his 49 career games, including 11 at center this season. After redshirting in 2019, he made 29 starts the next three seasons, mostly at right guard. Limmer filled in at center for the Hogs' 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl after the 2022 season following center Ricky Stromberg's decision to opt out of the game.

The 99th East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2024, at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Mbake out

Redshirt freshman receiver Sam Mbake is no longer with the football team, a UA spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The 6-3, 205-pounder from Kennesaw, Ga., missed the entire season after suffering a knee injury during the first scrimmage of training camp on Aug. 12.

Mbake posted "It was a fun time wish I got to show y'all more, forever thankful" on social media.

Mbake was a 4-star prospect as rated by 247Sports and a 3-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN out of high school. He played in nine games as a true freshman in 2022, primarily on special team, where he logged 72 snaps. Mbake spent time in the defensive backs room midway through the 2022 season but he did not stick there as Quincey McAdoo did. He figured to be in the receiver rotation early in camp before suffering the injury.