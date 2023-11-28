Bears, QB survive two late turnovers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Cairo Santos made a 30-yard field goal for Chicago with 10 seconds left, his fourth of the game after a miss on the opening drive, and the Bears had four interceptions of Joshua Dobbs in a defense-dominated 12-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Justin Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter, but with excellent protection on third-and-10 near midfield he hit D.J. Moore for 36 yards to put the Bears at the 13 with 55 seconds left. They drained the clock to set up the winning kick and stop a 12-game losing streak against NFC North opponents -- including six in a row against the Vikings.

Moore had 11 catches for 114 yards for the Bears (4-8), who managed to win without a touchdown on the strength of a smothering performance by their defense. Dobbs threw the go-ahead score to T.J. Hockenson with 5:54 left, but after the second fumble by Fields the Vikings stalled out and immediately had to punt.

When Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon made a diving grab of a batted ball -- three of their four interceptions were off deflections -- shortly after Santos hit a 55-yarder, the Bears were in control.

But five plays later, Danielle Hunter -- whose takedown of Fields in Chicago on Oct. 15 dislocated the quarterback's thumb and sidelined him for the next five games -- dislodged the ball during a sack that Sheldon Day recovered at the Minnesota 23 with 9:46 to go.

The Vikings, who cautiously chose to hold star wide receiver Justin Jefferson out for another game with his hamstring injury and were as helpless as ever on offense with only a field goal by Greg Joseph at the end of the second quarter to that point, finally put together a quality drive that Dobbs finished with the clutch throw to Hockenson.

After Josh Metellus forced another fumble as Fields rumbled for a first down that Anthony Barr recovered at the Chicago 43, the Vikings were in business. But they ran twice for a net of 1 yard before a screen pass to Brandon Powell lost a yard. Then Ryan Wright sailed his punt out of bounds, netting just 26 yards, and the Bears had the ball at their 22 instead of being pinned deep.

The Bears, who blew a 12-point lead with about three minutes left last week in a 31-26 loss at Detroit, forced four turnovers for the second consecutive game. Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker and T.J. Edwards had the other picks.

Chicago Bears place-kicker Cairo Santos (8) kicks a 39-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) throws a pass as he is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs from Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

