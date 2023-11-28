Bentonville’s annual fall leaf pickup program starts Dec. 4





BENTONVILLE -- The city is gearing up for its annual fall leaf collection program, which will run Dec. 4-15, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Water Utilities Director Mike Bender said the program will be done similarly to last year with people able to schedule pickup for bagged leaves by email or phone. People shouldn't schedule the collection until their leaves are bagged and ready to be picked up, he said.

People should place leaves in sturdy bags and place them within 10 feet of the curb or edge of the street, Bender said. The city asks people to place bags away from their normal trash collection site. People also shouldn't place bags in drainage ditches.

No limbs, brush, grass or garbage will be collected, and the city will not be providing bags for collection, according to Bender.

The program applies only to single-family and duplex residential properties in the city, Bender said.

People can schedule leaf pickup by email at fallleafcollection@bentonvillear.com or by phone at (479) 254-2059. People should allow 24-48 hours for collection, according to the city.

For anyone who needs to dispose of leaves before the program begins or after it has ended, Bender recommended taking the leaves directly to the city's compost facility at 2000 N.W. A St. The compost facility is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



