Bobby Petrino returning for Arkansas OC position





FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino is in position to make a return to the football program as offensive coordinator, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned.

Barring a breakdown in negotiations, Petrino is expected to be Coach Sam Pittman’s choice for the full-time role, reuniting Petrino with the Arkansas program he led to big heights between 2008-12.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Arkansas was vetting Petrino, who is on staff at Texas A&M. Thamel reported Petrino has indicated to recruits he is in the mix to become a coordinator at another SEC program.

Because he was fired for cause by then-Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long on April 10, 2012, Petrino’s hiring would have to be approved by UA president Donald Bobbitt based on university policy.

The Aggies introduced alumnus Mike Elko as their new head coach on Monday, replacing Jimbo Fisher, who hired Petrino last January. Fisher hired Petrino away from UNLV and head coach Barry Odom, the former Arkansas defensive coordinator and Missouri head coach, three weeks after he joined the Rebels.

Petrino led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 record between 2008-11, capped by an 11-2 record and a ranking of No. 5 in the final Associated Press top 25 poll after the 2011 season. Arkansas spent the final 11 weeks of that season in the top 10.

However, he was fired after a wreck on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on April 1 led to the discovery of his affair with staffer Jessica Dorrell and his misconduct regarding her hiring.

Pittman is looking for a full-time replacement for Dan Enos, whom he fired on Oct. 22, the day after the Razorbacks mustered 200 yards in a 7-3 home loss to lightly-regarded Mississippi State. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton was elevated to interim offensive coordinator and helped produce season-best offensive showings in wins at Florida and versus Florida International, with 481 and 510 yards, respectively.

However, the offense under Guiton was not as effective in conference losses at home to Auburn and Missouri down the stretch, producing 255 and 225 yards in those games. Pittman said he has interviewed Guiton for the full-time role and is uncertain if he would remain on staff if he tabs a different offensive coordinator.

The Aggies just completed a 7-5 regular season in which their offense ranks 53rd in the FBS with 403.8 yards per game, 87th in rushing (141.4 ypg), 41st in passing (262.3 ypg), 25th in scoring (34.2 points per game) and 38th in passing efficiency. Petrino worked with three starting quarterbacks in Conner Weigman, Max Johnson and Jaylen Henderson.

By contrast, Arkansas is 106th in total offense (326.5 ypg), 89th in rushing (139.0 ypg), 104th in passing (187.5 ypg), 70th in scoring (26.6 ppg) and 52nd in passing efficiency.

Petrino made his first return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium last year, when his Missouri State Bears put a scare into the Razorbacks. Arkansas rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 38-27 while outgaining the Bears 597-409 in total offense.

Speaking of Petrino prior to that game, Pittman said, “[The] last time Arkansas was relevant relevant was when Coach Petrino was here. We’re very grateful for his time here and what he did for the program.”

Prior to facing Texas A&M in September, Pittman again spoke of Petrino, saying, “Coach Petrino is one of the best offensive minds in the game and we respect him a lot.”

Petrino worked as head coach at Western Kentucky (2013), Louisville (2014-18) and Missouri State (2020-22) since being fired at Arkansas.

Pittman is looking to hire an offensive coordinator for the second consecutive offseason after replacing three-year coordinator Kendal Briles with Enos last January.



