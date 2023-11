It’s being billed as the “Little Rock Comedy Festival,” but comedians Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy and Tony Roberts will take the stage at 8 p.m. May 4 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $63-$129, plus service charges and with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.