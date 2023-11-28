Community Briefs Nov. 28

DOC hosts benefit for Special Olympics

The Arkansas Department of Corrections will host Tip a Hero fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas. Department staff will be waiting tables today (Giving Tuesday) from 5-9 p.m. at El Parian Mexican Restaurant, 84200 Dollarway Road at White Hall.

"Special Olympics Arkansas is an organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sport, everyday around the state," according to a news release. "Through programming in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics Arkansas is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, solving the global injustice, isolation, intolerance and inactivity they face. Special Olympics Arkansas is providing opportunities for more than 19,500 athletes and 16,000 volunteers in all counties across the state of Arkansas."

Details: Camie Powell, Special Olympics Arkansas director of marketing and partnerships, (501) 786-9029 or camie@specialolympicsarkansas.org or www.specialolympicsarkansas.org.

Comprehensive Care sets free exams

To commemorate World Aids Day, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will provide free primary care exams from now until Dec. 31 at the JCCSI clinics in Pine Bluff, Altheimer, Redfield, and other communities. An HIV blood test will be included in the exam, according to a news release.

The event is to celebrate World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, in an effort to end the HIV epidemic. JCCSI is hosting these efforts in partnership with Delta Eta and the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Participants should call to make an appointment for free exams at these sites:

Jefferson County

Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380;

Redfield Clinic, (501) 397-2261;

Altheimer Clinic; (870) 766-8411.

Pulaski County

Arkansas Baptist College Clinic; (501) 737-2014;

College Station Clinic, (501) 490-2440;

Little Rock Clinic, (501) 663-0055;

North Little Rock Clinic, (501) 812-0225.

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service ( TOPPS) Inc., a local non-profit, will hold its food distribution at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. One box per household will be given away. Participants must be present and must show ID, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, Canaan Christian Center, Zion Church North West Arkansas, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, and Calvary Baptist Church. Details: Annette Howard Dove, TOPPS founder/director, (870) 850-6011.

Plum Bayou Mounds set winter solstice tour

Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park will host a winter solstice guided sunset tour at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the park in Scott. The tour is $5 per adult, $4 per child ages 6-12, and children under 6 are admitted for free. The tour is dependent on weather conditions, according to a news release.

During the tour, park interpreters will focus on the information archeologists have uncovered about the mound builders who lived in the area more than 1,000 years ago. Interpreters will reveal the story of the Plum Bayou people, including why sunsets were so important to their culture.

After visitors watch the sunset over Mound S, they are invited to join interpreters for American Indian storytelling around a campfire with s'mores, cider, hot cocoa and a sampling of native foods. Details: ArkansasStateParks.com.