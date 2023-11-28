Election dates picked for 2 PBSD Board members

Election dates for the final two members of the Pine Bluff School Board have been determined following a draw at Monday night’s regular meeting.

Ricky Whitmore Jr. in Zone 3 will be up for election in November 2027 and Stephen Broughton in Zone 6 will hang onto his seat until November 2028. The board drew lots just weeks after the district was granted full local control by the Arkansas Board of Education, meaning residents in the district can vote on each board seat in future elections.

A special committee organized by the state board appointed a then-limited-authority board to oversee PBSD affairs last December. With limited authority, final approval of all board decisions was made by the state Education Secretary, a position now held by Jacob Oliva.

Election dates by zone in the PBSD: m Nov. 5, 2024 — Zone 7 (incumbent Lori Walker Guelache).

November 2025 — Zone 1 (incumbent Jomeka Edwards).

November 2026 — Zone 2 (incumbent Lozanne Calhoun).

November 2027 — Zone 3 (incumbent Whitmore) and Zone 5 (incumbent Charles Colen).

November 2028 — Zone 4 (incumbent Sederick Charles Rice) and Zone 6 (incumbent Broughton).

Whitmore and Broughton were absent from the previous drawing in October, when the other five lots were determined.

SHOWING STRIPES

Students and staff members received Showing Your Stripes Awards from Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree.

John Thompson will attend the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C. The event is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday.

The NSLA, according to its website, is a capstone leadership experience for National Career Association state officers and local chapter leaders. Those who participate will also explore Washington and visit with leaders on Capitol Hill, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and sightsee during the Twilight Monument Tour.

Jada Barron, Remia Smothers, Takirra Rodgers and Makayla Young all placed second in creative thinking at the state JAG competition and will compete in nationals in St. Louis. Antonio Madison placed third in financial literacy and will move on to nationals as well.

Calvin Thomas is the sponsor of Pine Bluff High School’s JAG and was one of five faculty members receiving Showing Your Stripes awards.

Federal programs coordinator Rose Smith, program director Monica McMurry, and site coordinators Nicole Anderson (34th Avenue Elementary) and Dedrick Cross (James Matthews Elementary) were honored for their roles in the PBSD’s 21st Century Program, which serves approximately 75 students from the two elementary schools.

Two community members were also honored.

Local pastor and Liberty Utilities spokesperson Lamont Davis served as a guest speaker for the Pine Bluff High School Gentlemen’s Club and will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a male senior. Davis also provided the continental breakfast for staff during the first day of district convocation.

Tavante Calhoun, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, partners with the district through the 21st Century Program.

Wednesday: More notes from Monday’s PBSD board meeting.



