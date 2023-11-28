Farmington council OKs spending nearly $201,000 for park equipment on donated land

FARMINGTON -- A new community park in the Farmington Heights subdivision will have playground equipment, a pavilion and a half-basketball court for families to enjoy.

The City Council approved a resolution at its Nov. 13 meeting to waive competitive bidding to purchase the equipment for the park for almost $201,000 from ACS Playground. The cost includes installation.

The equipment will be placed in one section of an acre of park land that was donated to the city by the owner of the development.

City ordinance only required the developer to install a couple of amenities, such as park benches, trash cans, trees and sodded grass. The city maintains the new park land.

Council Member Sherry Mathews, who chairs the Parks and Recreation Committee, recommended the equipment purchase in a memo to the council.

She said city officials had made an agreement with the Farmington Heights Property Owners Association to research the costs of a playground, pavilion and basketball court for the subdivision. Mathews has met with association members during the past year to work on the project with Rob Green of ACS Playground.

The project will be included in the 2024 parks budget under capital improvements.

The playground equipment will meet the needs of children ages 2-12, Green told council members. The equipment includes a toddler swing, regular swings, climbing apparatus pieces and several slides.

Green said the project will be a "great contribution to that neighborhood."

A breakdown of the costs shows $116,200 for the playground equipment and about $85,000 for the pavilion and basketball court.

Mayor Ernie Penn noted the land is the first donated to the city for a neighborhood park.

"We felt it was only right to provide something for them," Penn said, noting the subdivision has 240 homes with a lot of children.

In other action, the council approved an ordinance to adopt a new sewer contract that lays out the policies, procedures, obligations and rates for wastewater service.

The council already approved the contract details in October. The ordinance is the "legal part" of the contract, according to Jay Moore, city attorney.

The new sewer rates for Farmington residents will take effect Jan. 1.

Under the new 10-year contract, the sewer base rate on Jan. 1 will decrease from $16.74 to $15.71 per month (for a 5/8-inch meter) and the volume charge per 1,000 gallons will increase from $7.52 to $7.59. Most Farmington residential customers have a 5/8-inch meter.

The contract also shows the base fee and usage rates for 2025-27 for Farmington customers.

The monthly base rate (for 5/8-inch meter) will be $16.18 for 2025, $16.66 for 2026 and $17.16 for 2027. The residential usage rate per 1,000 gallons will be $7.82 in 2025, $8.05 in 2026 and $8.29 for 2027.

The contract will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2032.