Finalists for Broyles Award announced

The five finalists for the 2023 Broyles Award were announced Monday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The award is presented annually to college football's top assistant coach. It is named after Frank Broyles, a longtime coach and athletic director at the University of Arkansas.

The five finalists are Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

The winner will be announced at the Broyles Award ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Bobo represents the sixth Georgia assistant to be named a finalist, including himself in 2012. He is in the first season of his second stint at Georgia, leading the top-ranked Bulldogs' offense to No. 6 in yards per game (496.4), No. 5 in yards per play (7.25) and No. 8 in points per game (39.6).

Parker has been on staff at Iowa since 1999, becoming defensive coordinator in 2012. The No. 18 Hawkeyes have the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation, only behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State. Parker's unit holds opponents to 12.2 points per game, making up for an offense that averages 18 points per game. He was a Broyles award finalist in 2021 and a semifinalist in 2020.

Denbrock is in his second season as LSU's offensive coordinator. The 13th-ranked Tigers have the No. 1 scoring offense (46.6 PPG), No. 1 total offense (547.8 YPG), No. 4 passing offense (334.2 YPG) and No. 6 rushing offense (213.5 YPG). LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is considered among the favorites for the Heisman trophy as he leads the nation in total offense (412.2 YPG) and rushing yards per carry (8.4) and is third in passing yards per game (217.7). Denbrock was a semifinalist in 2021 as the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati.

After two seasons as Michigan's co-offensive coordinator, Moore took over sole responsibility of the position this season in his fifth on staff. The Wolverines are the No. 13 scoring offense (37.6 PPG), with the second-most accurate passing offense (74%). During the three-game suspension of Coach Jim Harbaugh, Moore led Michigan to wins over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State as the interim head coach.

Stein is in his first season as Oregon's offensive coordinator after spending last season as the co-offensive coordinator at Texas-San Antonio. The sixth-ranked Ducks have the No. 2 offense in yards per game (540.2), yards per play (7.9) and points per game (45.2).

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, a favorite for the Heisman trophy, is second nationally with 338.8 yards of total offense per game.