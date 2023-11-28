Former coach, teacher pleads innocent to sexual assault, indecency charges

A man who worked as a coach and teacher at the Episcopal Collegiate School has pleaded innocent to charges of sexually assaulting students at the school, court records show.

Stephen Lister, 56, of Sherwood entered the plea Monday in the Pulaski County Circuit Court before Judge Cathleen Compton, court records show. He faces two felony charges of first-degree sexual assault and one of sexual indecency with a child.

Little Rock police arrested Lister on Aug. 22 at his home after a tip from the child abuse hotline, an incident report shows.

He is no longer a school employee, the police report states, but it does not state when he left the school. Court records list the date of the crimes as January 2018.

The first person to contact police, a 16-year-old girl, told investigators Lister touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions during a study hall class he was responsible for. He also showed her photos of him engaging in sexual acts and propositioned her for sex, she said.

A 19-year-old former student at the school contacted police during the investigation and said Lister turned a close relationship that he had with her into a sexual one, the police report states.

Lister was released from the Pulaski County jail on Aug. 23 on a $100,000 bond, court records show. He was served with a no contact order Monday. His jury trial is set for May 23-23, with a pre-trial hearing in April.