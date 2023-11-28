Group’s proposed constitutional amendment would bar state from restricting access to abortion

A ballot committee, Arkansans for Limited Government, has proposed a constitutional amendment that would bar the state from restricting access to abortion within 18 weeks of conception, or in cases of rape, incest, in the event of a fatal fetal anomaly, or when abortion is needed to protect the pregnant woman's life or health.

Arkansas' current law bans abortions except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

"When it comes to personal health care, Arkansans know what's best for their families, and the state shouldn't pretend to play 'doctor' or know better," said Hershey Garner, a doctor who serves as chairman of the Arkansans for Limited Government committee.

"These matters are deeply personal and should be between an individual and their medical provider," he said in a news release.

Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Monday in a written statement, "The Left wants the government to play doctor when it comes to gender science experiments on kids and vaccine mandates but apparently draws the line when government prevents the taking of an innocent human life."

"That's complete hypocrisy -- and disproves their whole claim to stand for 'limited government,'" Henning said. "Governor Sanders is proud that Arkansas is the most pro-life state in the country and intends to keep it that way."

The ballot committee responded Monday night in a written statement, "Unfortunately, this rhetoric is what happens when we polarize a personal issue like this. We trust Arkansans to know what's best for themselves and their families. The government doesn't need to be involved."

The ballot committee's proposed constitutional amendment with a proposed popular name and proposed ballot title was submitted to Attorney General Tim Griffin's office Nov. 9.

The proposed popular name is The Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment.

The deadline for Griffin to take action on the proposed popular name and ballot title is today by the close of business, Griffin spokesman Jeff LeMaster said.

The Republican attorney general's options include certifying the popular name and ballot title as submitted, rejecting the entire submission, giving the reasons for the rejection and instructing the sponsor to redesign the measure, or substituting and certifying a more appropriate popular name or ballot title.

Certifying the proposal's popular name and ballot title would clear the way for the Arkansans for Limited Government ballot committee to begin collecting signatures of registered voters in an effort to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 general election ballot.

Sponsors of proposed constitutional amendments are required to submit 90,704 signatures of registered voters to the secretary of state's office by July 5, 2024.

The total must include signatures from registered voters in at least 50 counties, according to the secretary of state's office.

On June 24, 2022, then-Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge implemented a 2019 state law that bans abortions in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the country.

Rutledge, a Republican who is now lieutenant governor, certified that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, in accordance with Act 180 of 2019.

That in turn certified Arkansas' trigger law on abortion.

The GOP-dominated Legislature and then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted Act 180 in the 2019 regular session. Act 180, sponsored by then-Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, is called the Arkansas Human Life Protection Act.

On Monday, For AR People announced the formation of the Arkansans for Limited Government ballot question committee in support of the Arkansas Reproductive Healthcare Amendment.

The committee filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Monday.

Garner is the committee's chairman, and attorney James McHugh is the committee's treasurer, according to the committee statement of organization.

For AR People is listed as a member of the committee. For AR People describes itself as a nonprofit organization that advances a responsible democracy in Arkansas by educating the public about issues that have an impact on Arkansans' daily lives.

"Doctors and patients are the only decision-making team needed for families to make healthcare decisions that allow them to flourish in Arkansas," McHugh said in the For AR People news release.

"The influence of politicians in the most personal, and often the most devastating, moments of Arkansans' lives must end."

Asked whether the Arkansans for Limited Government committee would have sufficient resources to collect enough signatures of registered voters in Arkansas, including signatures from 50 counties, For AR People Executive Director Gennie Diaz said, "We certainly hope so."

"Restoring Arkansans' right to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions will be a herculean effort," she said in a written statement.

"Our group needs to raise tens of millions to get this done. But right now, we're focused on the cost of phase 2, which is signature collection. We need $2 million to make this happen. We are asking everyone who believes in the direct democracy process to donate to this effort."

The Arkansans for Limited Government committee said that Arkansas is the most dangerous state in the country for pregnant women and girls, with a maternal mortality rate twice the national average, and 50% percent of Arkansas' counties have limited or no access to maternity care services.

The government of the state of Arkansas, its officers or its political subdivisions "shall not prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict access to abortion within 18 weeks of conception, or in cases of rape, incest, in the event of a fatal fetal anomaly, or when abortion is needed to protect the pregnant female's life or health" under Section 1 of the proposed constitutional amendment.

"Except for the circumstances enumerated in Section 1, the Arkansas General Assembly may prohibit or restrict access to abortion only when it establishes a compelling government interest achieved by the least restrictive means," under the proposal.

"The government of the state of Arkansas, its officers or its political subdivisions shall not penalize an individual for requesting or receiving abortion services nor shall it penalize a person or entity that assists an individual in relation to abortion services" under the proposed constitutional amendment.

Under this proposal, a government interest is "compelling, only if it is for the purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking access, does not infringe on the individual's decision making, and is consistent with widely accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine."

A fatal fetal anomaly would mean a fetal condition diagnosed before birth that, in the physician's good-faith medical judgment, is incompatible with life outside the womb and for which medical intervention would be futile, under this proposed constitutional amendment.

The proposed constitutional amendment states that it "shall be self-executing.

"Any provision of this Amendment held invalid shall be severable from the remaining portions of this Amendment."

Rose Mimms, executive director of Arkansas Right to Life, said Monday, "The broadly written language is so extreme that even pro-choice voters will see it goes too far."

"It clearly allows abortions up to the moment of birth and mandates that even the most basic limits on the profit-driven abortion industry are removed," she said in a news release.

"The proposed constitutional amendment is not about limited government, it's about forcing no limit abortion on the people of Arkansas," Mimms said.

The Arkansans for Limited Government committee said Monday in a written statement, "We appreciate Arkansas Right to Life making their voice heard."

"However, they're funded by a national interest group that doesn't reflect the opinions of most Arkansans," the Arkansans for Limited Government committee said.

Mimms said Monday that "we are part of the National Right to Life organization, but they don't send us money."

In January, the Americans United for Life group announced that Arkansas is the most pro-life state in America for the third consecutive year.

The group said Arkansas is joined by Louisiana, Oklahoma, Indiana and Mississippi among the top five states. The group said it takes a look back on the progress made for life in the state legislative sessions and ranks the states based on their laws designed to promote life, including protections for the unborn, the elderly, and the terminally ill.

In February, a bill that would have required companies that pay employees' expenses for out-of-state abortions to also provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave fell short of clearing the Arkansas Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

In March, the Arkansas House of Representatives Public Health, Welfare and Labor committee declined to advance a bill that would have added an exception to the state's abortion ban for a fetal abnormality incompatible with life.

In the Arkansas Poll this fall, 38% of Arkansans said they favor laws that would make it easier to get an abortion, 29% said they favor laws that would make it more difficult for a woman to get an abortion, and 25% said they favor no change to existing abortion laws.

The other 8% in the poll said they didn't know or declined to respond.

The Arkansas Poll is sponsored by the Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The poll was conducted through 801 telephone -- cell and landline -- interviews with randomly selected adult Arkansans, including 658 very likely voters, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 22. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Earlier this month, abortion rights supporters won an Ohio ballot measure and the Democratic governor of red state Kentucky held onto his office by campaigning on reproductive rights and painting his opponent as an extremist, according to The Associated Press.

A Democrat won an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after campaigning on his pledge to uphold abortion rights, and the Democrats took full control of the Virginia statehouse, blocking Republicans from being able to pass new abortion restrictions and delivering a defeat to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, according to The Associated Press.