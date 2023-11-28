Horseshoe Bend improvement district employee arrested over credit card use

A Horseshoe Bend Municipal Recreation Improvement District employee has been arrested on charges accusing him of corruption in his use of a city credit card, a Tuesday news release from the state attorney general states.

Josh Jackson, 39, who is also a former Horseshoe Bend City Council member, surrendered to the Izard County jail on Monday, the release from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office states.

Jackson faces felony charges of theft of property, forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card in relation to his use of a Municipal Recreation Improvement District credit card, the release states. The charges stem from an investigation of Jackson by members of the attorney general’s special investigations division.

The allegations occurred while Jackson was on the City Council but were unrelated to his position, the release states.

“Public officials are obligated to act in the public interest, not to enrich themselves or subsidize their lifestyles,” Griffin wrote in the release. “I am grateful to Special Agent Steve Moore of our Public Integrity Unit for his work leading to the arrest of Jackson.”