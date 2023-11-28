Lady Lions travel to A-State

An in-state women’s basketball showdown is set to tip off tonight in Jonesboro.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will make the trek north to face Arkansas State at 5 p.m. at First National Bank Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

UAPB (1-5) is looking to bounce back from an 0-3 weekend in Katy, Texas, at the Van Chancellor Classic.

A-State (2-2) last played Nov. 21, a 95-15 home win against Hendrix College. The Red Wolves are 1-2 against Division I foes.

UAPB won the most recent matchup between these teams 85-68 in 2020, but A-State leads the series 6-1. Every meeting has been in Jonesboro.

This game will pit a battle-hardened team against a well-rested one. This will be UAPB’s fourth game in five days, all coming away from Pine Bluff. A-State had a week to rest and prepare for this in-state showdown.

This will be UAPB’s first in-state game this season. The Lady Lions return home Friday to face Arkansas Baptist and will travel to Arkansas on Dec. 10. A-State already lost to Arkansas at home 82-67 and still has a home game against Little Rock scheduled for Dec. 17.

UA P B g u a rd Z a ay Green was named to the Van Chancellor Classic all-tournament team after averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in three games against Tulsa, No. 25 Mississippi State and Clemson. She is averaging 20.8 points per game overall this season.

A-State guard Izzy Higginbottom leads the Red Wolves with 23.5 points per game. Both players are transfers with SEC experience. Green played at Texas A&M, while Higginbottom transferred from Missouri.

UAPB is seeking its third win against an in-state Division I opponent in the Dawn Thornton era. In addition to the 2020 win in Jonesboro, the Lady Lions beat Central Arkansas 61-57 in Pine Bluff last season.



