I have to applaud Ginny Moore Womble's letter in a recent Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I have been unable to understand, and no one has been able to explain to me, how a person who professes to be a Christian and strives to live a godly life can support the most ungodly person to ever occupy the White House.

In the Old Testament, God tested the children of Israel; they failed that test by worshipping a golden calf. I can't help but feel that God is testing America, a test we also failed because so many Christians have put aside their Christian values in order to worship an orange god. When they stand before the Judgment Throne, I fear they will have to answer for their actions.

On an unrelated item, I notice that since Empress Sarah has taken office, the unemployment rate has steadily increased. I'm sure she'll blame this fact on the woke radical left who don't like using taxpayers' money to support private school.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock

Parkview is a family

I am a parent of two students at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, and I am worried about the news that the district may close some campuses, including Parkview, due to new schools and lower enrollment. I think closing Parkview would be a big mistake and a loss for the district and the community.

Parkview is a community of diverse and talented students, teachers and staff who love learning and excellence. Parkview has a unique and rigorous curriculum that combines the arts and sciences and prepares students for college and career. Parkview has a long history of achievements and recognition, both academically and athletically.

Parkview also impacts the neighborhoods and communities around it. Parkview attracts students from all three school districts in the county and is a model of interdistrict collaboration and integration. Parkview offers expanded and specialized studies in the fine arts and sciences, which other schools do not have. Parkview produces outstanding graduates who pursue higher education and careers in various fields, such as medicine, engineering, law, education, journalism, music, theater, and more.

Closing Parkview would disrupt the education and well-being of hundreds of students and reduce the diversity and quality of the district's offerings. Parkview is a valuable asset to the district and the community and deserves to be kept and supported. I urge the district leaders and the school board to rethink their plans and keep Parkview open as a high school. Parkview is more than a school, it is a family. And families stick together.

WALTER WASHINGTON JR.

Little Rock

About those contracts

Hey, Sarah, when you and Daddy and all your evangelical Christian-in-name-only buddies went to the crossroads to sign your contracts, did you use my tax dollars to pay for the transportation? I think I'll use that nasty old FOI Act to find out.

Oh, and another thing: Did the devil move his headquarters to Florida, or is that just a branch office?

PERRY CARR

Little Rock

Suggestions for area

If the Walton heirs really wish to help the rural Buffalo River valley and not ruin it, I have a few suggestions.

If you want to really bring in jobs, find and recruit light industry or mom-and-pop industries to places like Huntsville, Jasper, Marshall, Mountain View, etc.

Since our High Priestess in Charge and her acolytes are bound and determined to ruin the public school system, dump some money on the rural schools for infrastructure and supplies so the teachers can concentrate on teaching and not fundraising for their supplies and lack of materials and aging infrastructure. The citizens of these areas are not able to afford to keep raising property taxes to pay for the needs, and our High Priestess will not tax those that can.

Emulate Carnegie and help the small rural libraries upgrade so rural students have some place for good reference materials and programs.

Buy up land as it comes available along the Buffalo (not try to bully residents into selling as happened around Kingston) and work with preservation societies such as the Buffalo River Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, The Ozark Society, etc., to really preserve the area and not make it into a glorified playground that will only degrade the river. Every road, bike trail, path, campground, etc., is subject to more erosion, pollution, trash and habitat destruction. The Ozark Rivers, the upper White, the War Eagle, the Kings, the Mulberry, and the Buffalo are not huge rivers and can take only so much human use and not degrade their habitat. Silting and constant disturbance will hurt river fauna (fish, insects, crawfish, mussels, etc.) breeding and populations. They can only stand so much.

Putting articles in local papers berating those of us who prefer to live in a quiet peaceful place as selfish for our lifestyles is not making any friends. We pay for that lifestyle with many disadvantages. We drive long distances for groceries, supplies, medical treatments and such. It is the price we willingly pay. Not all can conform to that life. Telling us it is our duty to entertain you and your lot is a nonstarter.

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

Please don't give up

Responding to Catherine Lamb's recent letter, I know exactly how you feel. A few weeks ago I temporarily discontinued cancer treatment because I was in a state of total despair concerning my life, the state of my country and the state of the world. I am a retired Navy officer and a sinner (Christian).

I will say to you what Dr. Beck said to me. "You have work to do." Your voice needs to be heard! Please don't give up.

LINDA NICHOLS

Fayetteville