Little Rock police investigating homicide near Boyle Park Road

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide near Boyle Park Road.

Officers responded to the area just after 10:20 p.m. on Monday, according to a post from the department on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

An exact address for the homicide was not immediately released.

Police located a man dead from gunshot wounds upon arriving at the scene, the police said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said Tuesday morning that detectives are working to obtain an identification on the victim.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this homicide to contact detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.