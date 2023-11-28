LRPD looking into gunfire at house

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night on Hickory Court that did not include any injuries.

According to an incident report, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. at 7 Hickory Court.

Officers initially responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Crape Myrtle Place.

En route, "several" more calls came in from Hickory Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 7 Hickory Court and a Cadillac Escalade outside struck several times by gunfire.

One of the home's residents, Alize Warren, 26, told police he was inside playing video games when he heard the gunshots. He said he did not see anything.

The report states that Warren refused to let officers inside the building to investigate damage and look for bullet fragments.

Warren was reluctant to give information to the officers and it took them multiple attempts to speak to the other people who were in the residence, including Kamya Warren, 21 , and two juveniles.

Officers were able to locate 12 .223 Remington shell casings in the road in front of the home.

A bullet from a handgun was found in the rear end of the Escalade.

Multiple neighbors in the area said they had seen a dark gray sedan pull into the area where the shell casing were found.

They witnessed a passenger exit the back of the car and fire a rifle at the house before driving away.

One witness, Eli Morris, said he saw two Black males and one female exit 7 Hickory Court, with one of the men carrying a handgun. They circled the house before returning inside, and one of the men left before police arrived.

Another neighbor, Lucia Flores, said she had security camera footage of the incident. Officers were unable to see a license plate on the car, but it appeared to a new dark colored Toyota Corolla.

Police searching for man in theft

Little Rock police are searching for a Black male who allegedly used a sledgehammer to steal about $25,000 worth of jewelry Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. at Braswell & Son located at 8302 Baseline Rd.

According to the police report, officers made contact with Micheal Funderburg, 53, and Kimberly Farnam, 57, the managers of the store.

Funderburg said a Black male entered the store carrying a small cardboard box with a towel in it.

The man removed the towel and he had a small sledgehammer in his hand, which he used to start smashing display case glass, the report said. He removed jewelry and placed it in the box.

According to the report, when Funderburg attempted to confront him the man said "Come any closer and you'll get hurt" before tapping his sweatshirt pocket, as if it held a gun.

After the man left, Funderburg ran after him, chasing across Baseline Road toward Victoria Drive. The man ran through 9710 Victoria Drive and jumped a fence, losing Funderburg in the process, the report said.

LR man arrested on drug charges

A Little Rock man was arrested by the Pulaski County sheriff's office Monday morning on multiple drug felonies.

Darren Jejuan Lewis, 28, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. at 9022 Landers Rd., the address for Roto-Rooter in North Little Rock.

A deputy was called to the business for a disturbance call and they made contact with Lewis.

After the deputy talked to all parties in the incident, Lewis said he would leave the property. However, the deputy was called back to Roto-Rooter when Lewis returned and entered a car that didn't belong to him, according to the report.

Deputies removed Lewis from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. When Lewis was frisked for weapons, a glass pipe used for smoking meth was located, the report said.

A search of Lewis' backpack also found a small baggie with a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, along with a baggie containing a substance consistent with meth, a folded piece of paper with multiple pills that were identified as xanax and a digital scale, the report said.

Lewis was charged with two felonies for possession of a controlled substance, a felony for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony got possession of drug paraphernalia.