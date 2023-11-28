LRSD 2024-25 registration for new, magnet students underway

Registration is underway now through Dec. 8 for students who will be new to the Little Rock School District or are current students who want to move to magnet or specialty schools in the 2024-25 school year.

Current Little Rock School District students who are not seeking a magnet or specialty school assignment do not have to do anything -- they will automatically roll up to the next grade or next attendance-zone school.

More information on the registration process is available on the district's website: lrsd.0rg or here: lrsd.org/registration.